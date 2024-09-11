Jung Hae In, Jang Nara top September drama actor brand reputation rankings; Jung So Min follows

The September rankings for drama actor brand reputation have been announced, with Jung Hae In, Jang Nara, and Jung So Min taking the top spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s list of leading drama actors.

The rankings were based on a data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community engagement for 50 actors featured in dramas aired between August 10 and September 10.

Love Next Door star Jung Hae In topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,843,986, while his co-star Jung So Min secured third place with a brand reputation index of 2,731,246.

In Jung Hae In’s keyword analysis, high-ranking phrases included Love Next Door, rom-com, and Jung So Min. His top-related terms were heartwarming, confess, and sweet. The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis showed a strong 85.20 percent of reactions were positive.

Love Next Door is a romantic comedy that follows Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min), a woman trying to turn her troubled life around, and Choi Seung Hyo (played by Jung Hae In), the son of her mother’s friend. They grew up in the same neighborhood and later reunited as adults.

Meanwhile, Good Partner star Jang Nara claimed second place with a brand reputation index of 3,260,986 for September. Written by a real divorce attorney, Good Partner is a drama that humorously portrays the struggles of two contrasting divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (played by Jang Nara), a seasoned lawyer who views divorce as her calling, and Han Yu Ri (played by Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie still learning the ropes of the field.

Chae Jong Hyeop, who recently starred in Serendipity’s Embrace, secured a close fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,677,487. Based on a popular webtoon, Serendipity’s Embrace follows young people who discover true love and pursue their dreams after unexpectedly meeting their first love from a decade earlier. Kim So Hyun plays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who fears love due to past heartbreak, experiences an unexpected shift when she encounters Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her most challenging moments.

Finally, The Frog star Go Min Si rounded out the top five for September with a brand reputation index of 2,522,690. The Frog is a mystery thriller that follows two pension owners in different timelines: Gu Sang Jun (played by Yoon Kye Sang), who runs a motel in the past, and Jeon Young Ha (played by Kim Yun Seok), who operates a pension in the present. When similar incidents occur to each man, they make vastly different decisions.

The top 30 of September drama actor brand reputation rankings are:

Jung Hae In Jang Nara Jung So Min Chae Jong Hyeop Go Min Si Cha Seung Won Kim Seon Ho Shin Ha Kyun Kim Ji Soo Nam Ji Hyun Jeon Jong Seo Kim Jun Han Jung Yu Mi Ji Chang Wook Ji Hyun Woo Heo Nam Jun Im Soo Hyang Son Naeun Son Hyun Joo Yoon Se Ah Park Ju Hyun Ji Seung Hyun Byun Yo Han Ji Jin Hee Kim Do Hoon Kim Ji Eun Kim Young Dae Jo Aram Jo Yoon Soo Kim Myung Min

