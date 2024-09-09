Harbin: Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook display bromance at Toronto International Film Festival 2024; See PICS

Hyun Bin, the renowned South Korean actor will soon be seen leading the highly anticipated movie Harbin based on real-life events. Harbin was selected for a premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival 2024. Hyun Bin along with Lee Dong Wook attended TIFF 2024 and showcased bromance at the film festival while posing for the cameras.

On September 9, 2024, Toronto time, Harbin premiered at the revered film festival Toronto International Film Festival 2024 also known as TIFF 2024 in the Gala program of the festival.

Prior to the movie’s premiere, at the TIFF 2024 red carpet Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook displayed adorable chemistry and bromance as leading stars. They posed together as soon as they stepped out of their cars garnering loud cheers from the crowd.

Watch Lee Dong Wook and Hyun Bin arriving at TIFF 2024 and posing for photos here:

Meanwhile, as Lee Dong Wook and Hyun Bin interacted with fans on the red carpet both Harbin stars also posed for a selfie with fans which was later shared by the said fan.

Check out Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook’s selfie at TIFF with fans:

See more PICS and videos from TIFF 2024 here:

Harbin is an upcoming biographical period movie starring Hyun Bin in the lead role of noted Korean independence activist Ahn Jung Geun. The story is set in 1909 when Ahn Jung Geun led an attack on Japanese troops in Harbin, China. The undertaking was highly challenging as there was a looming threat that one of his accomplices was an informant.

Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been, Jo Woo Jin, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo Jae Myung, Park Jung Min, and Park Hoon also co-star in the movie. The movie is yet to reveal a theatrical release date.

Hyun Bin is a popular South Korean actor who is wildly known for undertaking versatile roles across movies and K-dramas.

He is best known for the movies The Fatal Encounter, Confidential Assignment, The Swindlers, and The Negotiation. He is also noted for the K-dramas Crash Landing on You, Memories of the Alhambra, and Hyde Jekyll, Me.

In other news, Hyun Bin is confirmed to lead the upcoming K-drama Made in Korea alongside Jung Woo Sung.

