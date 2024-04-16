Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok, and Choi Min Shik lead movie actor brand reputation rankings for April 2024: SEE full list

Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Shik topped the list of movie actor brand reputation rankings for April 2024. Here is the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Apr 16, 2024  |  10:52 AM IST |  6.9K
Sok Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok: Megabox
Son Suk Ku topped the list of movie actor brand reputation rankings for April 2024. The popular actor last appeared in the K-drama A Killer Paradox in which he appeared as a detective. His latest film appearance was in Troll Factory which was released in late March. Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Shik took second and third place respectively. 

Son Suk Ku, Ma Dong Seok and Choi Min Shik top film actor brand reputation rankings for this month 

Son Suk Ku took the lead in the latest crime thriller Troll Factory and took first place in the movie actor brand reputation rankings for April. The actor is known for his roles in hits like The Outlaw, My Liberation Notes and more. Ma Dong Seok came second on the list. He took the lead in the 2024 film The Roundup: Punishment. The actor also recently announced his wedding to his girlfriend Ye Jung Hwa. The ceremony will take place in May. Choi Min Shik took the third place. His latest film Exhuma has set several records and has become one of the most watched South Korean films. 

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed April's brand reputation rankings for movie actors. The rankings are based on consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected this month. 

Top 10 movie actor brand reputation rankings for April 2024:

1. Son Suk Ku

2. Ma Dong Seok 

3. Choi Min Shik 

4. Park Ji Hwan 

5. Lee Byung Hun 

6. Im Si Wan 

7. Kim Hye Soo 

8. Song Joong Ki 

9. Lee Jung Jae 

10. Hyun Bin 

Latest Articles