The brand reputation ranking for idol groups has been released for the month of April 2024, and rookie girl group ILLIT topped the list. They are closely followed by popular K-pop boy bands SEVENTEEN and TWS, which is another rookie boy group that takes the third spot on the list.

On April 19, 2024, the idol group brand reputation rankings for April 2024 were released. ILLIT scored a total of 5,045,265 points, which put them at the top of the list. Following the release of their debut album, they have gained much attention from the K-pop community. Especially with the single Magnetic, they have achieved unbelievable milestones as a rookie group. The song’s virality contributed much to their popularity. The song serves as the title track from their first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME.

The second spot is grabbed by K-pop giants SEVENTEEN, with a total of 3,741,080 points. The group has maintained their position even without any new releases, which proves their popularity. However, the boy band has announced that they will be making a comeback with an anthology album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, on April 29, 2024. Moreover, the group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

TWS, the rookie K-pop boy band, takes the third spot with 3,432,767 points, followed closely by (G)I-DLE with a total of 2,968,167 points. (G)I-DLE is the highest-charting girl group on the list. IVE grabs the fifth spot with a score of 2,390,264 points, with popularity surging due to their upcoming new album.

By collecting big data from March 18 to April 18, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of idol group brand reputation ranking

ILLIT SEVENTEEN TWS (G)I-DLE IVE TWICE LE SSERAFIM BTS BLACKPINK NewJeans BABYMONSTER RIIZE NCT EXO Girls’ Generation Stray Kids THE BOYZ aespa Super Junior Red Velvet SHINee BTOB OH MY GIRL Apink H1-KEY HIGHLIGHT woo!ah! ASTRO KISS OF LIFE ZEROBASEONE

