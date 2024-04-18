Jennie, a prominent member of BLACKPINK, is not just known for the K-pop group but also as an established solo artist. The K-pop idol started her career by debuting in the K-pop group, BLACKPINK alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose. Formed by YG Entertainment, the house of K-pop legends such as BIGBANG and 2NE1, the girl group followed their senior’s footsteps into becoming one of the biggest and most popular girl groups of all time. From creating and breaking records to achieving major milestones, BLACKPINK has undoubtedly solidified their position in not just the K-pop industry but internationally.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's collaborations

Jennie received immense fame from the group, but her ventures as a solo artist also gained attention from fans and non-fans alike. She was the first member to release a solo single titled SOLO. The track was well-received by the K-pop community and became a commercial success overnight. In 2023, she starred in the HBO web series, The Idol alongside pop star The Weeknd and actor Lily-Rose Depp. She also collaborated on the song from the series, One of the Girls, with both artists.

The track went on to become one of the most popular songs of recent times. It went viral on every social media platform, gaining traction to become one of the greatest hits of 2023. The single entered the Billboard Global 200 and grabbed the 10th rank, making it Jennie’s second song as a solo artist to do so. Moreover, by reaching number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song marked a historic achievement as the highest-charting track by a female K-pop soloist. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Months after its release, One of the Girls continued its position on streaming platforms, spending over 100 days in Spotify's global top songs chart's top 50. It surpassed Jungkook's singles 3D with Jack Harlow and Standing Next to You, becoming the fifth longest-charting song by a K-pop solo artist on the chart. It also became the most-streamed original soundtrack song by a K-pop act on Spotify.

Furthermore, the artist collaborated with American rapper Matt Champion on the song, Slow Motion. The track is from Matt Champion’s debut studio album Mike’s Laundry. The song is very different from anything that Jennie has ever done before. With a soothing melody and deep lyrics, the track is of the drum and bass genre. Moreover, Jennie also contributed to the songwriting process along with Matt Champion, Adam Feeney, Dijon, Henry Kwapis, Jacob Reske, and Romil Hemnani.

On April 18, 2024, Zico made an announcement that took the entire K-pop community by surprise. He released a snippet of a song on his Instagram profile along with Jennie. In the video, Jennie can be seen lip-syncing along to an unreleased song. He captioned the video #Spot, confirming that both artists are collaborating on a song together. Additionally, the schedule for the release was also uploaded to KOZ Entertainment’s official social media page. The track will be released on April 26, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Zico will be celebrating his 10th debut anniversary in 2024, and to commemorate the achievement, he will be releasing the new song along with Jennie at the end of April.

Jennie released a special single track, You & Me, which she performed during the Born Pink World Tour. In 2023, Jennie announced the establishment of her own agency, Odd Atelier. She has also revealed that she is working on a brand new album and will be releasing it in 2024. However, she has signed with YG Entertainment for future group activities.

ALSO READ: Who is RIIZE's Anton? Learn about singer Yoon Sang’s son who's a K-pop idol and phenomenal cello player