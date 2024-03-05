Im Soo Jung reportedly cast in adventure drama The Hooligans with Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong

Im Soo Jung is a popular K-drama actor who is known for taking the lead in Search: WWW, Chicago Typewriter, Single in Seoul and more. The actor has made her mark in the industry with her acting skills and talent. She will be appearing in the treasure hunt drama The Hooligans along with Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong according to reports. Here are the details.

Im Soo Jung cast in The Hooligans alongside Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong

According the recent reports, Search: WWW actor Im Soo Jung will be headlining the upcoming adventure drama The Hooligans. Ryu Seung Ryong and Yang Se Jong will also be appearing in the drama. The Hooligans is based on a webtoon by Yoon Tae Ho. The story is set in the 1970s and revolves around an uncle and his nephew who embark on an adventure to find hidden treasure and make a better life for themselves.