10 best Korean horror movies to check out: Train to Busan, A Tale of Two Sisters and more

South Korea isn't just known for its gripping thrillers; it's also a master at crafting chilling horror flicks. If you're in for a good scare, Korean horror movies are unbeatable. What sets it apart is its focus on the psychological torment of characters rather than relying on blood and gore.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese horror, Koreanthrillers and horror movies delve into themes of suffering and anguish, creating a unique and impactful viewing experience. If you've explored the plethora of quality Korean horror films, you'd understand the significant mark it has left on Asian cinema. For horror enthusiasts, it's no secret that the genre continues to be wildly popular, and Korean horror films are a must-add to any fan's watchlist.

Here are top Korean horror movies for a good ol’ scare

1. A Tale of Two sisters

Release Date: 13 June 2003

Director: Kim Jee Woon

Cast: Im Soo Jung, Yum Jung Ah, Moon Geun Young

Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes

This iconic horror gem marked a turning point in the genre, boasting a plot twist that still remains iconic throughout cinematic history. Not only did it shatter box office records in Korea, but it also made waves as the first Korean horror movie to grace the US theaters.

Following the loss of their mother, sisters Soo Mi (Im Soo Jung) and Soo Yeon (Moon Geun Young) are left in the care of their stepmother (Yum Jung Ah). Upon Soo Mi's return from a mental institution, the sisters find themselves caught up in a nightmarish life under their stepmother's roof. As they want to protect their father from stress, they endure the suffering inflicted upon them. Yet, within the confines of their home, sinister secrets unravel, weaving a chilling tale rooted in a haunting past.

2. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Release Date: 28 March 2018

Director: Jung Bum Shik

Cast: Wi Ha Joon, Park Ji Hyun, Oh Ah Yeon and more

Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes

This South Korean horror sensation made a significant mark in the found footage genre and stands as the second highest-grossing horror film. Set in the eerie backdrop of the abandoned Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, a renowned haunted site in Korea, it's rooted mostly in reality. The plot unfolds as a crew from a horror web series goes to live stream at the hospital. As they confront truly chilling encounters, the tension escalates, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats wanting to know what’s happening next. Praised for its engaging characters, it's a spine-tingling journey that grips audiences from start to finish.

3. The Mimic

Release Date: 17 August 2017

Director: Huh Jung

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Heo Jin, Park Hyuk Kwon, Joon Hyeok Lee and more

Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

The Mimic unfolds in a quiet village nestled near the Jangsan Mountain, where a small family – comprising a husband, wife, and their young daughter – seeks a fresh start. However, their peaceful beginning is soon overshadowed by strange happenings in both their family and the village. The daughter's eerie encounter with a mysterious girl in the forest, bearing an uncanny resemblance to her, sets off alarm bells, leading the family to suspect supernatural forces at play. This film draws inspiration from the South Korean urban legend of the Jangsan Tiger, a mythical man-eating creature said to roam the Jangsan mountain in Busan.This film is a must-watch and would be a good addition for your sleepovers.

4. Train to Busan

Release Date: 20 July 2016

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su An Choi Woo Shik and more

Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

Seok Woo (played by Gong Yoo) is a fund manager residing in Seoul, currently divorced from his wife. Their daughter, Soo An, lives with Seok Woo, and on the eve of her birthday, she pleads with her father to visit her mother in Busan. Eventually, Seok Woo caves in and decides to accompany her on a train journey. Little do they know, one of the passengers aboard the train has been bitten and infected by a zombie virus. What ensues is a harrowing battle for survival onboard the train.

This Korean zombie movie masterfully balances horror with heartfelt moments, a feat often challenging in the genre of scary movies. Viewers become deeply invested not only in the protagonist but also in the story of other passengers trapped amidst the zombie outbreak.

5. The Doll Master

Release Date: 6 August 2004

Director: Jeong Yong Ki

Cast: Eun Kyeong Lim, Ok Go Woon, Shim Hyung Tak, Kim Yoo Mi

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

The plot centers on Hae Mi (portrayed by Kim Yoo Mi), a sculptor who joins a group of four strangers invited to a secluded house in the woods to serve as models for a Ball Joint Doll maker. As they navigate an isolated dirt road covered by a dense forest, they are greeted by two unsettling hosts and their extensive collection of eerie dolls. Despite the sense of impending doom, the characters seem oblivious to their fate. However, the film's magic lies in its atmospheric aesthetics, including a whimsical soundtrack and visually striking dolls, coupled with the eerie ambiance of the house. The museum's haunting loneliness creates an ideal setting for a cozy viewing experience, particularly on a chilly, rainy evening, complete with tea and a snug blanket.

6. Alive

Release Date: 24 June 2020

Director: Il Cho

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Yoo Ah In, So Hee Jung and more

Runtime: 1 hour 39 minutes

Yoo Ah In takes on the role of Joon Woo, a dedicated gamer who spends his days streaming content for his online followers. However, his world is turned upside down when news breaks of a rapidly spreading disease, leading to a horrifying outbreak where people begin eating each other. Joon Woo fights for survival from the confines of his home and meets Yoo Bin (played by Park Shin Hye), who helps him by sending food. Together they set out to fight and survive.

This Korean zombie movie offers a gripping narrative, providing viewers with a compelling portrayal of life during a zombie apocalypse, particularly from the perspective of someone deeply caught up in modern technology and media. It strikes a balance, delivering thrills without being overly gruesome or terrifying, making it suitable for those who are more sensitive towards these themes. Additionally, the chemistry between Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye enhances the viewing experience, making it a must-watch, especially during the Halloween season.

7. The Host

Release Date: 27 July 2006

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Hae Il Park, Bae Doona, Go Ah Sung and more

Runtime: 2 hours

The Host, written and directed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho, is a gripping 2006 horror film set in the capital of South Korea, Seoul. In the heart of the city, a mysterious creature lurking in the Han River grows larger, preying on unsuspecting victims. As panic spreads amongst the public, the river runs red with blood, leaving everyone desperate to get rid of the monster.

Brimming with social commentary, The Host offers a revealing glimpse into the essence of South Korea. With its deftly crafted layers of critique, the film stands as another testament to Bong Joon Ho's skills. Garnering accolades such as Best Film at the Asian Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards, it's a rollercoaster of emotions, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they root for the characters to escape the monstrous threat making up for a thrilling and chilling experience!

8. Spellbound

Release Date: 1 December 2011

Director: Hwang In Ho

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Cheol Min Park, Hwang Seung Eon and more

Runtime: 2 hours

In Korean horror movie Spellbound, Ma Jo Goo (played by Lee Min Ki) is a magician always on the lookout for fresh acts to dazzle his audience, while Kang Yeo Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) possesses the unique ability to see ghosts. When Jo Goo meets Yeo Ri, with her spooky aura, he senses an opportunity to enhance his performances. Initially bound by a purely professional relationship, they soon discover a deeper connection that transcends their working talents.

For those seeking a Halloween treat that leans more towards charm than chills, Spellbound fits the bill perfectly. This movie effortlessly blends elements of horror with romantic comedy, a rare combination executed perfectly. Plus, the on-screen chemistry between Lee Min Ki and Son Ye Jin adds a layer of sweetness, making this film a true delight.

9. Monstrum

Release Date: 12 September 2018

Director: Huh Jong Ho

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Hee Soon, Hyeri, Kim In Kwon, Kim Myung Min and more

Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

Set in the 16th century Joseon Dynasty, Monstrum revolves around a mysterious and fearsome creature whose appearance sends the kingdom into chaos and fear. In response, King Jungjong (portrayed by Park Hee Soon) tasks his loyal royal guard with capturing or eliminating the Monstrum. Reluctantly, the guard embarks on this dangerous mission, only to find themselves entangled in political conspiracies and power struggles, further complicating their quest.

For those who enjoy period films infused with suspense and mysterious creature encounters, Monstrum promises an engaging watch. Balancing moments of fear and tension, the film delves into storytelling, character development, and the political backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty, offering a well-rounded viewing experience.

10. Thirst

Release Date: 30 April 2009

Director: Park Chan Wook

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Vin, Shin Ha Kyun and more

Runtime: 2 hours 13 minutes

This seductive, dark, and twisted plot centers on a priest (portrayed by Song Kang Ho) who volunteers for a medical trial, only to be infected with a lethal virus and later resurrected with a mysterious blood carrying its own disease. Known as a holy man with miraculous healing powers upon his return home, he becomes a sought-after figure by old relations in need. Invited into the home of a childhood friend and his family, the priest's strong attraction to his friend's wife, Tae Ju (played by Kim Ok Vin), sets off a series of chilling and deeply personal events. As their intense love and lust spiral out of control, Tae Ju becomes caught up in a dangerous addiction to newfound freedom, leading to a haunting exploration of desire and consequence with a hint of humor.

While romantic Korean films and shows excel in portraying the heart-fluttering, unconditional love with flawless finesse, Korean horror movies captivate audiences with their gripping storylines, sub-par visuals and spine-tingling sequences. These films keep viewers on the edge of their seats, delivering a thrilling cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll. Hence the list of Korean horror movies provided above are a must-watch even if you are not a huge horror fan as they are so amazing.

