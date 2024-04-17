Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee appear to be in love in the latest poster released for their upcoming K-drama, The Atypical Family. The story of the series contains supernatural elements with a unique blend of romance, giving the viewers a fresh perspective on love and life. Moreover, the esteemed cast ensemble has increased the anticipation among fans tenfold.

The Atypical Family releases main poster

On April 17, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama, The Atypical Family has dropped the teaser poster. In the image, the lead actors of show, Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee are facing each other and looking deep into each other’s eyes. The couple is exuding love for each other as they also hold hands in a gentle manner. The intimate moment between the couple showcases their close relationship with each other. However, there is also a burning visual near the edge of the picture which is the representation of the troubles that might hinder their relationship.

More about The Atypical Family

Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past but is unable to alter them, leading to a relentless cycle of nostalgia. Trapped in this bittersweet situation, he suffers from depression, ultimately losing his extraordinary gift.

Meanwhile, his family grapples with their own modern-day afflictions, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Bok Gwi Joo's family. She also possesses powers, and her presence sparks a transformative journey, breathing new life into their stagnant existence. As she integrates into their household, a wave of change begins to sweep through their lives.

Bok Gwi Joo is played by Jang Ki Yong, and it marks his first K-drama following his discharge from the military in 2022. Chun Woo Hee plays the role of Do Da Hae. The cast list also includes Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is scheduled to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.

