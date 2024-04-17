BTOB’s Yook Sung Jae reveals release date for upcoming solo album as May 9

BTOB’s Yook Sung Jae is gearing up to make his much-awaited return as a soloist. Earlier, In March the singer announced his comeback, however, the release date wasn’t revealed at that time. A recent update from his current agency delivers further insights into the release schedule of his upcoming album.

BTOB's Sungjae solo comeback album to showcase singer's diverse music spectrums

On April 17, a Korean media outlet reported that Sungjae’s current agency IWill Media unveiled that his comeback album is scheduled to release on May 9. Though the name of his album hasn’t been announced yet, this update has ignited excitement among the fans as this will be his return as a soloist in four years.

On this day, the agency further revealed that his brand-new album promises to deliver a diverse side of Sungjae, transcending genres and styles. His vocal prowess has been already exhibited through the cover songs on his YouTube channel.

In addition, IWIill Media asked the fans to keep patience and take an interest in the BTOB’s members' upcoming endeavors, promising a glimpse into his redefined music style.

Notably, this will mark his first music release under his current agency. In November 2023, alongside Peniel, Changsub, Minhyuk, EunKwang, and Hyunsik, he also parted ways with CUBE Entertainment and later signed with IWill Media.

On March 2, 2020, Sungjae released his solo debut album YOOK O’CLOCK. The EP features a lead Come With The Wind and all six tracks from his 2019 digital solo project 3 x 2 = 6.

YOOK O’CLOCK was a brilliant display of the singer’s powerful vocals and warm tone, that has contributed a lot to his successful music career.

Who is Yook Sung Jae?

In 2012, Yook Sungjae entered the world of K-pop as a member of BTOB, a seven-piece boy band formed by CUBE Entertainment. Gradually over the years, he rose to fan’s attention, for his visual charms and unmatched vocal prowess.

Alongside being a K-pop idol, he also established a strong foothold as a K-drama actor, exhibiting his meticulous acting skills.

Some of his notable on-screen performances include Reply 1994 (2013), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), Mystic Pop-up Bar (2020), The Golden Spoon (2022), and more popular K-dramas.

