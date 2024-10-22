Jeon So Min, Gong Min Jung and Jang Hui Ryoung confirm lead roles in I’m Jisong Again Today premiering on December 5

Jeon So Min, Gong Min Jung and Jang Hui Ryoung will be leading the upcoming drama I’m Jisong Again Today as confirmed by the network. The name of the drama is a play on the word Jisong, as it sounds similar to the Korean word for 'sorry'. It is also the name of the main character, Ji Song Yi, played by Jeon So Mi.

On October 22, KTS Joy confirmed that Jeon So Min, Gong Min Jung and Jang Hui Ryoung will be appearing in the lead roles of their new drama I'm Jisong Again today. Jeon So Min is best known for being a former cast of Running Man and Sixth Sense. She has also worked in dramas like Something About 1 % and Cleaning Up. Gong Min Jung has worked on hits like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Marry My Husband. Jang Hui Ryoung has appeared in dramas like The Boy Next Door and Falling for Challenge.

I'm Jisong Again Today is scheduled to air on December 5. It was also streamed on Netflix for a global audience.

The drama tells the story of a woman who breaks off her engagement and struggles to pay off her newlywed home loan. The drama explores her new single life in a new city as she tries to find herself.

Jeon So Min will be appearing as Ji Song Yi who disguises as being a married woman to deal with the judgemental nature of city moms. She also gets entangled in romance on top of her struggles to make a living.

Gong Min Jung takes on the role of Choi Ha Na. She is a hard-working mother who starts her day early and takes care of her household along with work. Ji Song Yi and Choi Ha Na were best friends in the past but they had a fallout.

Jang Hui Ryoung plays Ahn Chan Yang who teaches at a pottery studio. She has a bright personality and is viewed as the ideal city mom with a good lifestyle and looks.

