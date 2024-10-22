Tale of Lady Ok FIRST poster: Beloved storyteller Lim Ji Yeon disguises herself and hides her true identity to survive; SEE

Tale of Lady Ok is an upcoming period drama set in the Joseon era that tells the story of a lady who hides her real identity. Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, Kim Jae Won and Lee Jae Won take on the main roles in the drama. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors come together for this exciting new project. Here are the broadcast details.

On October 22, JTBC unveiled the first teaser poster of their upcoming drama Tale of Lady Ok. The poster features Lim Ji Yeon dressed in common people's clothing and the caption reads, "The fate of a slave burned by a flower crowd."

See the poster below.

Tale of Lady Ok will premiere on November 30, with episodes being broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST, which is 7 pm IST. The story set in the Joseon period was written by Park Ji Sook and is directed by Jin Hyeok. Park Ji Sook has also written for Uncle, The Spring Day of My Life and more. Jin Hyuk has also worked on hits like Legends of the Blue Sea, The Master's Sun and Doctor Stranger.

Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae Young, who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times, which makes her beloved among people. But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller, Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.

Advertisement

Lim Ji Yeon is known for her roles in dramas like The Glory, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area and more. Rising actor Choo Young Woo has left an impression with his roles in School 2021 and Police University. Yeonwoo made her debut as an idol with MOMOLAND and is known for her acting roles in Bitter Sweet Hell and Dali and the Cocky Prince. Kim Jae Won has worked on films like Hierarchy and Our Blues. Lee Jae Won has appeared in popular dramas like Dr Brain and Mr Queen.

ALSO READ: Moon Geun Young says 'hardly recognized myself' after dramatic transformation as cult leader for Hellbound 2