Marry My Husband's on-screen couple Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho to tie knot in real life this September

Marry My Husband's on-screen couple Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho will be tying the know later this September. Both the actors personally announced their wedding on their social media and shared that the ceremony would take place in the presence of close friends and family.

On August 16, News1 reported that actors Gong Min Jung and Jang Hae Ho are set to get married this coming month in September. Interestingly, the actors played an on-screen married couple in the hit drama Marry My Husband which finished airing earlier in February 2024. Gong Min Jung revealed that they have known each other since before they worked on the project. Gong Min Jung and Jung Hae Ho took to Instagram to personally announce their wedding and also expressed their love and support for each other. See their posts below.

ALSO READ: 'Been a while...': Lee Dong Wook playfully sulks over lack of attention from Jo Se Ho amid comedian's wedding preparations