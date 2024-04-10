Kim Hye Yoon-Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner sees dip in viewership ratings; Nothing Uncovered witnesses rise

Lovely Runner is a romance comedy which premiered on April 8. The show starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok opened with a strong start. Nothing Uncovered rose to its highest ratings yet and became the most watched on Monday and Tuesday this week. Midnight Photo Studio also saw a slight jump in viewership ratings. Here is a look at the viewership of K-dramas which aired on Monday and Tuesday.

Lovely Runner sees slight dip in viewership in the second episode

Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.7 percent for the second episode, which marks a slight dip for the drama. The drama tells the story of Im Sol, who has immense love for her idol, Ryu Seon Jae, who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past, where she can change the course of time.

Nothing Uncovered and Midnight Photo Studio enjoy rise in viewership

Nothing Uncovered achieved its highest viewership yet with a score of 3.8 percent. It became the most-watched K-drama on Monday and Tuesday. The drama tells the story of a hardworking investigative journalist who brings crimes and wrongdoings to light. When she herself is accused of murder, her life and job take a hit. She, along with a detective and her husband, take matters into their own hands and try to find out the real culprit and who has been trying to frame her.

Midnight Photo Studio also enjoyed a rise in viewership and received a viewership rating of 2.1 percent. Midnight Photo Studio revolves around a photo studio where ghosts come to get themselves clicked. It is run by a passionate photographer. Due to circumstances, he comes across a lawyer who ends up being partners with him, and they manage the studio together.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Goodbye Earth stills: Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, and Kim Yoon Hye try to survive as doom nears in apocalyptic thriller