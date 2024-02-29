From Queen of Tears to Wonderful World and more: 8 exciting K-dramas releasing in March 2024

Queen of Tears starring Kim Jo Won and Kim Soo Hyun, Wonderful World starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo, Chicken Nugget starring Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung and many more exciting K-dramas will be released in March 2024. From romance to comedy, mystery and more; various genres will be explored in the upcoming series. Here is a list of the 8 most awaited K-dramas which are all geared up to release in March.

9 best K-dramas releasing in March 2024

Wonderful World

Genre: Thriller, mystery, drama

Thriller, mystery, drama Cast: Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Kang Woo, Im Se Mi

Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Kang Woo, Im Se Mi Director: Lee Seung Young

Lee Seung Young Writer: Kim Ji Eun

Kim Ji Eun Number of episodes: 14

14 Date of release: March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024 Network: MBC, Disney+

Wonderful World tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

Advertisement

Queen of Tears

Genre: Comedy, romance, life, drama

Comedy, romance, life, drama Cast: Kim Jo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Bin

Kim Jo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Bin Director: Kim Hee Won, Jang Young Woo

Kim Hee Won, Jang Young Woo Writer: Park Ji Eun

Park Ji Eun Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: March 9, 2024

March 9, 2024 Network: tvN, Netflix

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Despite facing numerous challenges, they decide to tie the knot and become the iconic couple of the century. However, as time goes by, their relationship becomes more complicated, and they strive to keep their marriage intact.

Midnight Photo Studio

Genre : Romance, drama, fantasy

: Romance, drama, fantasy Cast: Joo Won, Kwon Na /ra, Yoo In Soo, Eum Moon Suk

Joo Won, Kwon Na /ra, Yoo In Soo, Eum Moon Suk Director: Song Hyun Wook

Song Hyun Wook Writer: Kim Yi Rang

Kim Yi Rang Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: March 11, 2024

March 11, 2024 Network: ENA

Midnight Photo Studio revolves around a photo studio where ghosts come to get themselves clicked. It is run by a passionate photographer. Due to circumstances, he comes across a lawyer who ends up being partners with him and they manage the studio together.

Chicken Nugget

Genre: Mystery, comedy

Mystery, comedy Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung Director: Lee Byung Hun

Lee Byung Hun Writer: Lee Byung Hun

Lee Byung Hun Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: March 15, 2024

March 15, 2024 Network: Netflix

Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets.

Advertisement

Let's Get Grabbed By the Collar

Genre: Thriller, mystery, melodrama

Thriller, mystery, melodrama Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Seung Jo

Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Seung Jo Director: Lee Ho Jae

Lee Ho Jae Writer: Bae Soo Young

Bae Soo Young Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024 Network: KBS

The drama tells the story of a hardworking investigative journalist who brings crimes and wrongdoings to light. When she herself is accused of murder, her life and job take a hit. She along with a detective and her husband, take matters into their own hands and try to find out the real culprit and who has been trying to frame her.

Hide

Genre: Thriller, mystery

Thriller, mystery Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Min Jae

Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Min Jae Director: Kim Dong Hwi

Kim Dong Hwi Writer: Yoo Bo Ra

Yoo Bo Ra Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: March 23, 2024

March 23, 2024 Network: JTBC

The thriller drama tells the story of Na Moon Young who is married to Cha Sung Jae who disappears one day. She takes it upon herself to find her missing husband and on her journey uncovers harsh secrets. It is based on the Welish hit drama Keeping Faith.

Beauty and the Devoted

Genre: Romance, Family, Drama

Romance, Family, Drama Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Ji Hyun Woo

Im Soo Hyang, Ji Hyun Woo Director: Hong Seok Goo

Hong Seok Goo Writer: Kim Sa Kyung

Kim Sa Kyung Number of episodes: 50

50 Date of release: March 23, 2024

March 23, 2024 Network: KBS

Beauty and the Devoted is a love story between an actress and a producer. The actress has a very successful career but suddenly falls from favour. The producer takes charge of building her up again because he loves her. The drama explores familial relations, confusion, love and more.

Advertisement

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection

Genre: Thriller, mystery

Thriller, mystery Cast: Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Yoon Tae Young, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi, Yoon Jong Hoon

Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Yoon Tae Young, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi, Yoon Jong Hoon Director: Joo Dong Min

Joo Dong Min Writer: Kim Soon Ok

Kim Soon Ok Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: March 29, 2024

March 29, 2024 Network: SBS

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection is the second season of The Escape of the Seven: War for Survival. A little girl goes missing and seven evil people are the suspects. The more they try to protect themselves, the more entangled they get in the case.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun’s slice of life K-drama Yumi’s Cells announces release of animated film spotlighting the cells