Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner premieres today: Here are 5 reasons why not to miss this time slip romance

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon is entering the K-drama chat today. Since day one, this timeslip romance has been the next best thing for K-drama fanatics everywhere. The interesting premise of the show along with its promising fun characters and storyline is what has got fans in a tight clutch. The wait is finally over, Lovely Runner premieres tonight everywhere. If this romantic K-drama is not yet on your lookout, here’s why you need to change that now.

5 reasons why you can’t skip Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner

1. Adorable romance between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

One of the biggest reasons to watch Lovely Runner is the precious romance that will bloom between Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. The chemistry has been giving the cutest vibes since the beginning. Kim Hye Yoon will play Im Sol ardent fan of her bias Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok.

The chemistry between the leads is one of the biggest things to look out for in the timeslip romance. Apart from being far from each other due to being a fan and K-pop idol, there is an adorable height difference between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon which adds to the excitement. Their relationship promises a load of fun, over-the-top, and weird exchanges between Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae.

2. Promising time slip angle

Lovely Runner can not be missed because of its time-traveling premise which adds a special angle to the standard romance K-drama. The time slip plot line gives the storyline a nice change of pace and also adds an element of hope.

Giving the chance to save someone you love by going into the past gives the entire romantic storyline a more emotional perspective. Kim Hye Yoon’s Im Sol is the biggest fan of Byeon Woo Seok’s Ryu Sun Jae but she is distraught when he unexpectedly dies in an accident. Her idol was the only ray of hope in her otherwise sad life, Im Sol hits rock bottom after having lost that. But fate plays an unexpected card and slips her 15 years into the past when she and her K-pop idol are high schoolers.

Kim Hye Yoon sees time traveling as her godsend opportunity to protect and save her ultimate K-pop idol Byeon Woo Seok. This timeslip arch adds another hopeful angle to this heartwarming romance.

3. A twist to conventional idol-fan romance

Idol romance K-dramas are an all-time favorite as they feed into the delusional yet hopeful yearning of fans actually loving their idols. Idol and fan romances are conventionally set in as a one-in-a-million chance meeting.

But Lovely Runner gives a much-needed fresh twist to idol romance in K-dramas with time traveling. In the past, when love blooms, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon were fellow high schoolers and not idols and fans. Though in the present Byeon Woo Seok is a K-pop idol who is out of reach and Kim Hye Yoon is just a fan, they will be connected more deeply as two lovers due to the timeslip. Lovely Runner humanizes both idols and fans into just two people who will fall in love.

4. The female lead becomes the savior

In every story, the male protagonist becomes the knight in shining armor to save the feeble female protagonist but no more. The tables will turn in Lovekly Runner where instead of the male lead Byeon Woo Seok, the female lead Kim Hye Yoon will take upon the role of savior.

Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) takes a vow to protect her bias Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) and stay by his side whatever happens. She swore to change his unfortunate fate in the end. Taking the role of rescuer, Kim Hye Yoon will be seen in a new light where she will be resilient and ready to take any bullet for her beloved. It will be a pleasant change of pace to watch the damsel take on the role of knight in shining armor to protect the male protagonist.

5. Smashing supporting cast and crew

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the show also offers a stellar supporting cast and crew. Song Geon Hee plays Kim Tae Sung from another boy band, who will also be interested in Im Sol. Taking a real K-pop idol into the show, Lee Seung Hyub of N.Flying

will play Eclipse’s leader Baek In Hyuk. He is a close friend and confidant of Ryu Sun Jae in both past and present.

Veteran actress Jung Young Joo will play Im Sol’s single mother, Park Bok Soon along with Seong Byeong Sook who will play Im Sol’s grandmother Jung Mal Ja. Another veteran actor you can not miss is Kim Won Hae who will play Ryu Sun Jae’s single father. Seo Hye Won will play Im Sol’s best friend, Lee Hyun Joo. While playing the older brother of Im Sol is Song Ji Ho.

Lovely Runner will be premiering tonight at 8:50 PM KST on tvN and will be available for streaming on Viki Rakuten and TVING. So get ready to stream this unmissable timeslip romance starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Make sure you don’t miss it!

