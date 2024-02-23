Kim Jaejoong to appear on broadcasting channel variety show after 15 years with Stars' Top Recipe Fun-Staurant; Report

Kim Jaejoong, known as a member of the Korean boy band JYJ, is making his return to variety programs. Find out the details below.

Kim Jaejoong returns to variety shows after 15 years with Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant

According to an industry insider report on February 23, Kim Jaejoong has supposedly finished filming for his variety show appearance. He will star as a guest on the popular KBS2 program Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.

A source from the reality show confirmed the report and responded, “It is true that Kim Jaejoong filmed an episode with Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

Kim Jaejoong also expressed his gratitude on February 22, saying “I know that you have waiting to hear good news for a long time. I would like to thank everyone for their support and love throughout all these years. I am working hard to make more good memories filled with smiles and joy.”

About Kim Jaejoong

With the KBS2 variety show, Kim Jaejoong is returning to the public broadcasting channel after almost 15 years. Following the suspension of his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment and the departure from TVXQ in 2009, the singer worked towards strengthening his acting portfolio.

He actively worked in many dramas including Dr Jin, Protect The Boss, Manhole, Triangle, and Spy. During this time, he hasn’t appeared in any variety show until now.

Check out the details of the program Kim Jaejoon will appear in.

About the variety show Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant

Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant is a survival variety show where celebrities compete by introducing their own special recipes, which have to sell well. The Chief judges then announce a winning recipe based on the quality of their dishes. The winner’s recipe gets a chance to be sold at large convenience stores across the nation.

Over the years, many Korean celebrities like SNSD member Yuri, Ryu Soo Young, Eugene, Lee Hwi Jae’s wife Moon Jung Won, and more appeared on the show as cast and competitors.

Though the official broadcast date of Kim Jaejoong’s episode hasn’t been released yet, excitement burgeons regarding the singer-actor’s comeback to variety show after a long break. The program Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant airs every Friday at 8:30 pm KST on KBS2.

