NCT's Jaehyun joins Kim Jaejoong and Gong Seong Ha for upcoming occult thriller Shrine

NCT member Jaehyun is the recent addition to the supernatural thriller Shrine along with former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong and Doctor Slump actor Gong Song Ha. This will mark the idol's fourth acting project. He had worked on the drama Dear.M and is currently in talks to join I Believe You and will be appearing in the film You Will Die in Six Hours. Kim Jaejoong is known for his roles in dramas like Manhole, Spy, Triangle and more. Gong Song Ha has appeared in hits like Doctor Slump, Daily Dose of Sunshine, The Trace and more.

NCT's Jaehyun confirmed to lead Shrine along with Kim Jaejoong and Gong Song Ha

On March 25, it was confirmed that NCT member Jaehuyun will lead the much-awaited horror thriller Shrine. Earlier this month, Kim Jaejoong and Gong Song Ha were revealed to have joined the project. The film will be directed by Kazuyoshi Kumakiri. The Japanese director is known for his works like the award-winning 658km, Yoko no Tabi, Manhole and more. Shrine tells the story of three students who disappear in an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan. A shaman and his friend do their best to identify the evil spirit who caused the disappearance. The filming is scheduled to commence this month in Japan.

More about NCT's Jaehyun, Kim Jaejoong and Gong Seong Ha

Jaehyun is the vocalist and dancer of the K-pop group NCT. He debuted in 2016 as a part of the sub-unit NCT U. The drama Dear.M was his first acting project. The show is yet to be released. He is currently in talks to join the I Believe You. He will be appearing on the big screen with the film You Will Die in Six Hours.

Kim Jaejoong made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Postman to Heaven. His first drama was Sunao ni Narenakute which was released in 2010. He is known for projects like Through the Darkness, Manhole, Triangle, Spy and more.

Gong Sung Ha debuted in 2017 with the film The Mayor. The actor has been a part of popular dramas like Daily Dose of Sunshine, Jirisan, Through the Darkness and Doctor Slump.

