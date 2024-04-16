World Anime Day: TXT's Everlasting Shine, Stray Kids' TOP, and more; top 7 anime songs by K-pop idols

April 15th marks World Anime Day, celebrated as National Anime Day since 1975 in Japan, delighting anime enthusiasts worldwide. Joining the festivities, here are 5 anime tracks performed by K-pop idols. From TXT's Everlasting Shine to Stray Kids' TOP, immerse yourself in the magic of music and animation!

About Anime Day

April 15th commemorates Japan's National Anime Day, an occasion that celebrates the vibrant world of anime. Originating in 1975, this day pays homage to the significant impact anime has had on Japanese culture and the global entertainment industry. Initially celebrated by a modest gathering, Anime Day has evolved into a widely recognized event, transcending borders and garnering international recognition.

In recent years, the fusion of anime and K-pop has emerged as a notable trend, captivating fans worldwide. K-pop idols lending their talents to anime songs adds an exciting dimension to both mediums, attracting fans from diverse backgrounds. From seasoned legends like BoA and TVXQ to rising stars like Stray Kids, TXT, and ENHYPEN, K-pop artists have made their mark in the anime world with their catchy tunes and electrifying performances.

Here are 5 anime songs by K-pop idols

1. Everlasting Shine by Tomorrow X Together

Everlasting Shine by Tomorrow X Together (TXT) serves as the twelfth opening theme for the anime series Black Clover. Released in 2021 as part of their mini-album Still Dreaming, the song encapsulates themes of perseverance and hope. With its uplifting lyrics and vibrant melody, Everlasting Shine perfectly complements the adventurous spirit of Black Clover, inspiring viewers to overcome challenges and embrace the journey ahead.

2. Hakanaku Tsuyoku by Younha

Hakanaku Tsuyoku by Younha served as the second opening theme for the anime series Kiba. Released in 2007, the song complements the adventurous and fantastical themes of the isekai genre, capturing the essence of Zed's journey into the dimension of Templar. With its dynamic melody and powerful vocals, Hakanaku Tsuyoku adds depth and emotion to the anime's storyline, resonating with viewers as they follow the protagonist's quest for discovery and growth.

3. TOP by Stray Kids

TOP by Stray Kids is featured as an opening theme for Tower of God and showcases the group's dynamic sound and energetic performance. The song's pop, rock, and EDM elements perfectly capture the adventurous spirit of the anime, complementing its action-packed scenes and captivating storyline. With its success on the Oricon Singles Chart and Billboard Japan Hot 100, TOP solidifies its place as a powerful anthem for Tower of God fans worldwide.

4. Masayume Chasing by BoA

Masayume Chasing by BoA serves as the fifteenth opening theme for Fairy Tail, adding a touch of energy and excitement to the beloved fantasy anime. BoA's powerful vocals and catchy melody perfectly capture the adventurous spirit of Fairy Tail's world, making it a memorable addition to the series. As a pioneer in both K-Pop and the Japanese music scene, BoA's contribution to Fairy Tail's soundtrack further solidified her status as a versatile and influential artist.

5. Forget Me Not by ENHYPEN

Forget Me Not by ENHYPEN serves as the opening theme for the water polo-themed anime Re-Main. The song's poignant lyrics and emotive melody perfectly capture the essence of the series, which revolves around the main character, Minato Kiyomizu's journey of rediscovery after a car accident leaves him with amnesia. ENHYPEN's debut in Japan with this impactful song further showcases their versatility and ability to resonate with diverse audiences through their music.

6. Breaking Dawn by Kim Jaejoong

Breaking Dawn by Kim Jaejoong serves as the opening song for the anime adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon Noblesse. The song's captivating melody, and Jaejoong's powerful vocals perfectly complement the supernatural theme of the series, which follows the awakening of the powerful noble Cadis Etrama Di Raizel in modern human society. Jaejoong's versatile talent, showcased through his contributions to various OSTs and his successful solo career, adds depth and emotion to the anime's opening sequence, further enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

7. We Are by TVXQ

We Are by TVXQ is a captivating rendition of the iconic first opening theme of the beloved anime series One Piece. TVXQ's powerful vocals and energetic performance breathe new life into the timeless song, perfectly capturing the adventurous spirit of Monkey D. Luffy's journey to become the King of the Pirates. As one of Japan's top-selling acts, TVXQ's contribution to the anime's soundtrack further solidified their status as legendary figures in both the K-Pop and Japanese music industries.

