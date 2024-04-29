Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’s Saumya Tandon shares health update after undergoing surgery; 'Will take week to get back...'
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain-fame Saumya Tandon has gone through minor surgery. The actress informed about her health through her Instagram handle. Read to find out details!
Saumya Tandon is popularly recognized for her stint in the Hindi sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, where she essayed the role of the sophisticated Anita Bhabhi, which has garnered her a substantial fanbase. Recently, the actress underwent minor surgery, and in an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared her health update.
Saumya Tandon’s minor surgery
The day before yesterday, Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a series of pictures that left her fans in shock. In the photos, only her hands were visible against the background of a hospital. She captioned the post, “Pictures are not always pretty, and life is not always all smiles. Recovering and will emerge fit soon. Thanks for your wishes in advance.”
Shedding more light on her health, she told the aforementioned publication that she is feeling better now and will be discharged today. “It has all gone well, and I am hoping to recover soon. It will take a week to get back on my feet,” she added.
Further, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress extended her gratitude towards all the messages, phone calls, and best wishes that she received from her fans and friends, as each one of them has added a smile to her face. “I am overwhelmed with the love and concern and want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
Meanwhile, she hasn’t really disclosed the reason behind her surgery. After her post on Instagram, many celebrities, including Geeta Kapur, Shahid Mallya, Simple Kaul, and Aniruddh Dave, among others, wished her a speedy recovery.
More about Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon’s recent show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, was a big hit, where she played the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, opposite Aasif Sheikh. Apart from this sitcom, she has served her hosting duties in Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, and Entertainment Ki Raat.
She has also been a part of Imtiaz Ali’s movie, Jab We Met.
