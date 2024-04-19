Dare to Love Me is an upcoming K-drama that stars K-pop idol Infinite’s L, Kim Myung Soo, in the lead role and Lee Yoo Young as his romantic interest. A new teaser video for the upcoming show has dropped, providing a glimpse at how the story will unfold. As Lee Yoo Young expresses her feelings towards Kim Myung Soo, she is met with multiple rejections, leading to some hilarious moments.

Dare to Love Me releases new teaser video

On April 18, 2024, the production team for the upcoming K-drama, Dare to Love Me released a short snippet. In the video, Kim Myung Soo is seen immersed in books, while Lee Yoo Young cannot help but dot at him with loving eyes. As she finally gains the courage to confess her feelings to him, he outright rejects them. Not just once or twice, but multiple times, he consistently rejects her advances. Frustrated Lee Yoo Young screams and asks him to dare to love her once.

Read about Dare to Love Me's plot, cast and more

The plot of the series follows Shin Yoon Bok, played by Kim Myung Soo, who is a 21st-century scholar from Seongsan village. However, the unique thing about him is that he is an avid follower of Confucian values and strives to live by the rules.

On the other hand, Lee Yoo Young takes on the role of Kim Hong Do, who is an art teacher who is straightforward and reckless. As Shin Yoon Bok’s art teacher, she eventually develops feelings for him, but he shows his disinterest because of his association with Confucianism.

Apart from Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young, the cast ensemble includes Lim Young Ju, Bae Jong Ok, Park Eun Seok, Sun Woo Jae Duk, and more. The K-drama is adapted from the webtoon titled Treat Me Carelessly, written and illustrated by Sun Woo.

Directed by Jang Yang Ho, the show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes. The series will start airing on May 13, 2024, every Monday and Tuesday via the South Korean network, KBS2. It is possible that the show might also get an international release; however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

