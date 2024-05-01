Ananya Panday introduces fans to her ‘baby jaan’ and it is not who you think; FIND OUT

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. The actress had quite an eventful 2023 with an appreciation for her performances in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Looking forward, she has a promising line-up of projects, too.

On the other hand, in her personal life, the actress has recently introduced her new addition to the family, her new pet dog. The actress took to her social media handle and dropped adorable pictures with her ‘baby jaan.’

Ananya Panday introduces 'baby jaan', the latest addition to the family

Today, on May 1, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of cutesy pictures with the new addition to the family. She shared a carousel of images to introduce her new pet, Riot, to her fans. The first picture features the actress holding her pet close to her, followed by adorable pictures of him that will surely melt your heart.

Ananya concluded the post with a selfie that showed Riot sleeping in the same blanket with her while the actress captured the endearing visual. While sharing adorable glimpses of him, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress wrote in the caption, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - "RIOT" (Accompanied by red hearts and eyes holding tears) he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed (accompanied by nazar amulet emoji) ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page," followed by a keep silent emoji.

She added a musical touch to the post with Taylor Swift's Never Grow Up in the background.

She added a musical touch to the post with Taylor Swift’s Never Grow Up in the background.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday's family and friends react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, the Call Me Bae actress’ friends and family thronged the comments section reacting to it. Her mother, Bhavana Pandey, didn’t write anything but expressed her feelings by dropping a smiling face red-hearts emoji. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “I’m a Massi,” Malaika Arora commented, “Adorable” while Maheep Kapoor remarked, “Too cute”.

Ananya Panday's work front

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Netflix’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varnain Singh. The film, based on a platonic friendship, also starred Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in important roles.

Next, she will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D’Cunha. The web show will mark her digital debut, and Karan Johar is serving as the producer. It also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Varun Sood, among others.

