Meet actor who married his fan, hit headlines for divorce rumors, and is one of highest paid actors

A Tamil superstar who earns crores to his name today started off as a romantic hero and later transitioned into a mass star. His nature, charisma, dance, and screen presence made him who he is today, with millions calling him their Thalapathy (Commander).

Yes, we’re talking about the one and only Thalapathy Vijay who has carved a name for himself in his career, facing several challenges and hurdles throughout his life. But coming to the actor’s personal life, did you know the actor is married to the woman who came into his life as just a fan?

Thalapathy Vijay and his journey in Tamil cinema

Being the son of a renowned Tamil director SA Chandrasekhar, Vijay made his acting debut as a child artist in films like Vetri, Kudumbam, and some more. By the age of 18, the actor ventured into the realm of Tamil cinema with the film Naalaiya Theerpu.

Often speaking casually in his earlier interviews, the actor has always cited that his dream of becoming an actor had started off easy with the help of his father but the struggles of sustaining in the field came afterward. After being criticized for how he looked in his formative years, the actor held his headstrong and was featured in various Tamil hit movies like Senthoorapandi, Rasigan, Coimbatore Mappillai, and much more.

However, despite being hits the actor also shared his share of various flops in this time as well. Finally making a blockbuster film in his career, the actor appeared in the 1996 film Poove Unakkaga, directed by Vikraman which is said to have given him the initial boost in his career and catapulted him into popularity.

By the late 90s and early 2000s, the actor had made several commercially hit romantic movies becoming a fan favorite among both men and women. His films like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Kushi, Shahjahan, and many more were all hits at the box office with the film Kannukkul Nilavu even earning him much critical acclaim.

By the early-to-mid 200s, Vijay also started transitioning into the image of a mass action hero, portraying a variety of characters in films like Ghilli, Thirumalai, Thirupaachi, Pokkiri, and many more. The jump from a romantic idol to a mass action hero started to earn him more and more fans, which is even exponentially growing today.

Despite having a minor setback in his career at the start of the 2010s, the actor managed to surpass his limits with the action thriller Thuppakki, directed by AR Murugadoss, his most successful movie at the time. His skills in presenting characters on the big screen, and his insane ability to dance with finesse and charm even today, make him an iconic star of Indian cinema and one of the highest-paid actors.

Interestingly, the actor started his career with the nickname of Ilayathalapathy (Young commander) in his films which by the time of 2017’s Mersal it was changed to Thalapathy. Even though the film’s character had that name, it surely did feel like a promotion for the actor in his career.

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

Coming to the personal life of Thalapathy Vijay, the actor has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam for 24 years now. However, their meeting was only because of his first blockbuster film Poove Unakkaga.

Prior to the release of the 1996 film, Vijay was struggling in his life to make a big mark in the Tamil film industry. But the success of the film gave him huge popularity which made him a sensation among Tamilans around the globe. One such die-hard fan of the actor was a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist's daughter Sangeetha Sornalingam who was settled in the United Kingdom by that time.

During a movie shoot in the Film City of Chennai, a young Sangeetha decided to meet the actor and personally congratulate him for the performance in Poove Unakkaga. Following a pleasant chat with each other, the actor decided to invite her to his house and meet his parents. Following this, she met with Vijay’s parents and according to an interview by his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, she left quite the first impression on both of them.

By that time, the meetings between the actor and his fan became more and more frequent which led Vijay’s father to extend a marriage proposal to Sangeetha, which the latter accepted. On August 25, 1999, both of them tied the wedding knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies and have been leading a successful married life for over two decades. They have two children as well, namely Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha who both have appeared on screen with their father in films like Vettaikaaran and Theri respectively.

Jason Sanjay in song Naan Adicha from Vettaikaaran

However, there was also a time in both Vijay's and Sangeetha’s life when rumors were running wild of getting a divorce. The internet was taken by storm in 2023 when the latter failed to make an appearance at Varisu’s audio launch and Priya Atlee’s baby shower. Although back then, Pinkvilla had readily debunked the claims and found out that the reports were mere rumors.

Upcoming works by Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to present his next film The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT in theaters on September 5th, 2024. The sci-fi film directed by Venkat Prabhu features the actor in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, and many more.

Moreover, the actor’s alleged final film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69 is also undergoing several buzzes, especially regarding who will be helming the project.

