When Karisma Kapoor saved her Prem Qaidi co-actor Harish Kumar from drowning

Films are a primary source of entertainment for every cinema lover. But most of the time, what happens behind the scenes during the shooting of films makes up for the most memorable stories. Bollywood actor Harish Kumar, who has worked in several 90s films, recently shared an interesting anecdote from his film Prem Qaidi, also starring Karisma Kapoor.

Talking about one of the scenes in the film where he can be seen trying to save the life of Karisma Kapoor, the actor said that in reality, it was the actress who saved his life.

When Karisma Kapoor helped save Prem Qaidi co-actor Harish Kumar's life

During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Harish Kumar recalled the scene in Prem Qaidi where his character saves Karisma Kapoor's character from drowning. He said that while watching the film, it appeared that he saved her, but in reality, it was different.

Harish spilled the beans and said that he dived into the pool to save Karisma but started drowning himself because he didn't know how to swim. "People thought I was pulling a prank but Karisma understood that I am drowning and saved me. I literally was holding onto her clothes," he said.

More about Prem Qaidi

Released in 1991, Prem Qaidi was directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao and had Harish Kumar and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was a remake of the 1990 Telugu film Prem Khaidi and also marked the debut of Karisma.

Prem Qaidi also had talented actors like Dalip Tahil, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Harish Kumar and Karisma Kapoor's work front

Apart from Prem Qaidi, Harish Kumar has worked in several big Hindi films like Tirangaa, Coolie No. 1, Army, Hero No. 1, and Aunty No. 1. He was famous for featuring in several Govinda-led films. In fact, his last film, Aa Gaya Hero, which was released in 2017, also had Govinda in the lead. Harish has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also had Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in pivotal roles. She'll be next seen in ZEE5's web series, Brown.

