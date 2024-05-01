Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee’s The Atypical Family: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The Atypical Family is a highly anticipated supernatural fantasy romance K-drama set to debut in May 2024. With a stellar cast including Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim, Go Doo Shim, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, and more, the series has garnered significant excitement among viewers.

The Atypical Family release date, time, where to watch and genre

The Atypical Family is an upcoming South Korean television series belonging to the fantasy and supernatural romance genres. Set to premiere on JTBC on May 4, 2024, the show will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 KST, 7:00 PM IST. Additionally, it will be available for global audiences on the OTT platform Netflix.

The Atypical Family plot

Bok Gwi Joo, portrayed by Jang Ki Yong, and his family are gifted with extraordinary abilities from birth. Among them, Bok Gwi Joo possesses the power to revisit happy moments from his past. However, he finds himself trapped in a cycle of reliving these cherished memories, unable to alter the course of events. Despite his unique gift, Bok Gwi Joo struggles with overwhelming sadness, eventually leading to depression, which causes him to lose his supernatural power.

As modern-day challenges like insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction plague his family, they gradually lose their supernatural powers. However, a turning point arrives when Do Da He, portrayed by Chun Woo Hee, unexpectedly enters their lives. Taking up residence with the family, she brings about a wave of change.

Main cast and characters of The Atypical Family

Jang Ki Yong is set to portray Bok Gwi Joo, a former firefighter known for his upbeat attitude and strong sense of duty. However, he now struggles to find joy in each day, battling depression after an unforeseen accident. With the ability to time-travel to the past moments of happiness, Bok Gwi Joo loses both his happiness and this unique power due to an unexpected accident.

Chun Woo Hee steps into the shoes of the mysterious Do Da Hae, a polite yet suspicious woman who unexpectedly enters Bok Gwi Joo's life. Bringing a vibrant energy to his monochrome world, Do Da Hae adds a splash of color to his existence. Describing her character, Chun Woo Hee revealed that Do Da Hae is someone who conceals her true self behind various facades. She expressed fondness for the character, suggesting that viewers who delve into Do Da Hae's POV will discover her multi-faceted charms.

Go Doo Shim embodies the role of Bok Man Heum, a pivotal member of the Bok family. Bok Man Heum possesses the unique ability to glimpse the future through her dreams. However, she loses this gift due to her battle with insomnia. Oh Man Seok takes on the character of Bok Man Heum's husband, Eom Soon Gu, who stands out as the sole member of the family without any supernatural abilities. Bok Man Heum firmly believes that Do Da Hae is the savior destined to restore their lost powers.

Claudia Kim undergoes a remarkable transformation to portray Bok Dong Hee, a former runway model who experienced weight gain post-retirement. As she gained weight, Bok Dong Hee even lost her ability to fly. Claudia Kim, who fully immersed herself in the character's journey, shared insights into Bok Dong Hee's personality. She described her as someone admirable, despite facing inner conflicts and stress. Bok Dong Hee doesn't measure herself against others but strives to improve with her own confidence, a trait Claudia finds inspiring.

Kim Geum Soon, Roy Choi, and Ryu Abel join the cast as integral members of a "jjimjilbang (bathhouse) family" with a keen interest in the supernatural abilities of another family. Ryu Abel embodies the role of Grace, while Roy Choi takes on the character of No Hyung Tae. Kim Geum Soon shines as Baek Il Hong, the strong and formidable leader of the jjimjilbang family, renowned for her vast network of connections and exceptional skills in gathering intelligence.

