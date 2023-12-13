Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer Welcome to Samdalri gets hidden cameos from Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun headline JTBC's star-studded drama, Welcome to Samdalri. The already impressive cast was unexpectedly joined by Song Kang, Song Joong Ki, Cha Eunwoo, and others in surprise cameo appearances.

JTBC's latest sensation, Welcome to Samdalri, debuted this month with Ji Chang Wook portraying Cho Yong Pil, a weather forecaster, and Shin Hae Sun embodying Cho Sam Dal, a skilled photographer. Despite an already star-studded cast, the series surprised viewers by weaving in unexpected appearances by beloved stars.

Sam Dal, a renowned celebrity photographer within the storyline, has captured moments of some of the industry's hottest names, featuring brief glimpses of Song Joong Ki, Song Kang, Lee Jong Suk, and singer Lee Hyori in Episode 1. Among these appearances, Song Kang's presence stands out, not just once but twice; he even graced Episode 3 as his photo was taken down, a genuine snapshot from a magazine photoshoot.

Adding to the intrigue, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo received an unexpected nod when fans discovered Bae Myung Jin's character, Cha Eun U, shares the idol-actor's name. The series playfully highlighted Eunwoo further by showcasing his photo in a restaurant scene where characters discussed his resemblance.

These surprise cameos have sparked excitement among fans, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the already captivating narrative of Welcome to Samdalri. The series continues to charm audiences with its unexpected twists and delightful nods to the K-drama industry's beloved stars.

More about Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer Welcome to Samdalri

In the much-anticipated K-drama Welcome to Samdalri, crafted by Kwon Hye Joo and under the direction of Cha Young Hoon, a talented ensemble, led by Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, and Kang Young Seok, takes center stage.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Jeju Island, the series delves into the interconnected lives of childhood friends Jo Yongpil (Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Samdal (Shin Hye Sun). Their fates take a tragic turn when Yongpil's mother becomes a victim of a weather forecast error, driving him to become a weather forecaster dedicated to protecting the island's elderly residents. His uncompromising pursuit of accuracy, however, labels him as a rebellious troublemaker.

Meanwhile, Samdal, now going by Jo Eun Hye, pursues her dreams in fashion photography in Seoul. Circumstances lead her back to Jeju Island, where she reconnects with Yongpil, reigniting a bond that withstands the tests of time and adversity. Despite past events that drove them apart, their enduring love for each other brings them back together.

The 16-episode series made its debut on December 2, 2023, airing on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30, promising audiences a heartfelt and captivating narrative of love, friendship, and rediscovery amidst life's unexpected twists and turns.

