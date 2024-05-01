11 Most Awkward Met Gala Moments Of All Time Ahead Of This Year's Event

As the highly anticipated Met Gala 2024 approaches on May 6th, fashion enthusiasts (Us) reminisce about some of the most memorable awkward moments from the past years. The Met Gala, hosted annually by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, is renowned for its extravagant red carpet looks and star-studded guest list. However, since its inception in 1948, the coveted fashion event has seen its fair share of unexpected and cringeworthy moments too.

From wardrobe malfunctions to bathroom encounters, here's a recap of the 11 most awkward Met Gala moments of all time

11. Kylie Jenner looks bored while living one of our dreams — She shared a seat with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2017

While Reynolds and Blake Lively were seen smiling ear to ear in the pictures that emerged after the conclusion of the biggest night of fashion, Kylie Jenner, who shared a table with the internet favorite couple, was seen engrossed in her phone throughout or looking in the opposite direction.

10. Covid Days – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Mask Kiss

Ben Affleck and JLo posed for pictures while matching their masks with their outfits for the night, sharing a kiss through their face masks.

9. Frank Ocean’s plus one turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala

When people could look away from Ocean’s neon green hair, they spotted an even more unusual thing: the singer, songwriter, and rapper carried a green robot baby as his plus-one at the 2021 Met Gala, and no one to this day has been able to decode the significance of the whole thing. Oh, to be rich and famous!

8. In 2014, Hayden Panettiere took a tumble down the Met stairs

Firstly, in all modesty, the I Love You, Beth Cooper actress opted for a dress that looked like it was fashioned from a bed sheet. Secondly, of course, is the infamous fall. Do we blame the size of Hayden’s heels for the blunder?

7. Reese Witherspoon couldn't pronounce Cara Delevigne’s last name

Honestly, we couldn't do it back then, either. We hope Cara doesn't mind and takes it in good humor, just like Witherspoon’s mispronunciation of her name. In a clip shared by the Only Murders on the Building actress, a presumably drunk Reese Witherspoon, Zoey Deschanel, and Kate Upton tried and failed to pronounce Delevigne.

6. Jennifer Lawrence is a vibe on red carpets. At the 2013 Met, she photobombed Sarah Jessica Parker

In a light and fun moment, Lawrence mockingly touched Jessica Parker’s extravagant headpiece, crashing her once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity.

5. Jaden Smith brought his old hair as his date

Remember a minute ago when we mentioned a baby robot as a plus one? Well, this one takes the bizarreness to another level. “I've gone for the Dracula look today. And since I couldn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair,” Smith told US Vogue of his look. Make it make sense.

4. A reporter stole the spotlight at Met 2022

While the invited celebrities failed to positively turn heads with their looks, the internet got obsessed with reporter Genesis Suero’s OOTN (that's not even a term, but still). Whilst some celebrities with high-end fashion designers seemed a little (a lot) confused over the Gilded Glamor theme, one person that the entire Twitter community agreed nailed it was Suero.

3. Oh, to get an ‘I Love You’ from Jack Harlow!" Emma Chamberlain was left stunned in 2022

Remember when Chamberlain looked lost after exchanging "I Love You" with Jack Harlow after finishing interviewing him on the Met red carpet? Same, girl! Same!

2. Stella McCartney stepped on Rihanna’s White dress in 2014

Thankfully, RiRi didn't seem to mind the accident on McCartney’s part.

1. Doja Cat remained in character (as Cat) throughout the 2023 Met

Doja Cat deserves all the applause in the world for sticking to meowing throughout the night as she paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved Choupette during the Met 2023.