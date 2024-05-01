13 Bollywood movies with best songs that will take you on soulful journey

Bollywood is famous for its larger-than-life movies with extravaganza sets, well-choreographed dancing, and impressive musical numbers. As we all know, songs and music are an integral part of Indian cinema, and several movies in the film industry have blessed us with soulful music. Along with recently released films, there is a long list of old Bollywood movies with the best songs.

From Rockstar’s soothing music album to Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s wedding-ready album, Bollywood movies are full of numerous amazing peppy numbers. These songs eventually remain in our heads for years. So, without wasting further time, let’s read the below list to update your playlist!

Here is a list of 13 Bollywood movies with best songs

1. Rockstar

One cannot forget Ranbir Kapoor's legendary performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. Along with the amazing storyline, the movie is also popular for its music album. From Kun Faya Kun to Nadaan Parinde, the movie has around 14 songs. The music album of Rockstar was composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics of all songs were penned by Irshad Kamil. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that the movie won several awards in the music category after its release.

2. Aashiqui 2

In 2013, the world was introduced to the soulful universe of the musical drama film Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, the music album of this film consists of 11 songs composed by multiple composers, including Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari. The album's theme was based on love, and Arjit Singh sang 6 out of 11 songs in the film and rose to fame. Some famous songs from the movie are Sun Raha Hai Tu, Tum Hi Ho, Meri Aashiqui, and Bhula Dena, among others.

3. Dil Se

Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, was released in 1998. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and has six songs. The music album of this film is composed by AR Rahman. Gulzar wrote the lyrics of all the songs except for the Malayalam lyrics of Jiya Jale, which were penned by Gireesh Puthenchery. Some of the songs are Ae Ajnabi, Dil Se Re, Jiya Jale, and Chaiya Chaiya, among others.

4. Gully Boy

Inspired by Indian street rappers, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The soundtrack of the movie is composed by multiple composers, including DIVINE, Naezy, Dub Sharma, Ankur Tewari, Sez on the Beat, Rishi Rich, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, MC Todfod, Kaam Bhaari, and others. The movie won several awards for its music. Some of the songs are Mere Gully Mein, Apna Time Aayega, and Asli Hip Hop, among others.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Released in 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. This musical romantic family drama has 14 songs, including Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, Dhiktana, Pehla Pehla Pyar, Lo Chali Main, and others. The music was composed by Raamlaxman, and the lyrics are penned by Ravinder Rawal and Dev Kohli. The soundtrack of this movie was one of the top sellers in the 90s.

Advertisement

6. Raanjhanaa

Directed by Anand L Rai, Raanjhanaa was released in 2013 and won the hearts of the audience because of its amazing music album. The movie starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The music album of this romantic film was composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics for the original version were written by Irshad Kamil. Raanjhanaa has 9 soulful songs and has won several awards for its music album and background score.

7. Qala

Starring Triptii Dimri in the titular role, the movie Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt Gupatn. The film has 6 songs, of which 5 were composed by Amit Trivedi, while only one was composed by Sagar Desai. The melody of this music has a touch of true vintage Hindi films, considering Qala’s theme was set in 1940. Some of the songs are Ghodey Par Sawaar, Shauq, Phero Na Najariya, and others. The movie has also won several awards for its music album.

8. Ghajini

Released in 2008, Ghajini stars Aamir Khan and Asin in the lead roles. The movie has numerous heartfelt songs. The music album of Ghajini is composed by AR Rahman and has 6 songs including two remixes. All the lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. Some of the songs are Behka, Guzaarish, and Kaise Mujhe, among others.

9. Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara is a beautiful love story starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra and was released in 2004. The film has 11 songs and has an ‘old-world charm.’ Some songs are Tere Liye, Main Yahan Hoon, Do Pal, and others. The songs of Veer-Zaara are still popular among fans.

10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The music album of the film is composed by Pritam, and the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It consists of 7 songs based on the theme of the film’s unrequited love. Some of the songs are Bulleya, The Breakup Song, Channa Mareya, and others.



11. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, Kal Ho Naa Ho has numerous soulful songs. The soundtrack was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The movie has seven unforgettable songs, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Pretty Woman, Maahi Ve, Kuch Toh Hua Hai, and others. The movie also won several awards for its music album.

12. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

RHTDM is considered one of the most popular romantic movies of all time and is still fans’ favorite. Along with a brilliant story, the movie has a variety of heartfelt songs. The songs were composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the lyrics were written by Sameer. The movie has 11 songs, out of which 3 were not featured in the film. Some of the songs are Sach Keh Raha Hai, Zara Zara, Bolo Bolo, and others. They are still popular among youths.

13. Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya is a romantic musical film Starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. The music album was composed by Raamlaxman, while the lyrics were written by Dev Kohli and Asad Bhopali. The film consists of 11 soulful songs, and the soundtrack became the ‘best-selling soundtrack of the year and the decade’ at that time. Some of the songs are Mere Sawaalon Ka, Dil Deewana, Kabootar Ja Ja, and Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi, among others.

There is a long list of Bollywood movies with the best songs. From Rockstar to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, the soundtracks of these films are still fresh in the audience's minds and popular. Music is an integral part of Bollywood movies, and the songs become a medium to tell the story or emote the emotions of the characters.

Advertisement

Let us know your favorite Bollywood movie with the best song.

ALSO READ: 7 Arjun Kapoor movies that will make your heart go ‘mast magan’