Why Will Taylor Swift Not Attend Met Gala Despite Rumors of Red Carpet Debut With Travis Kelce? Find Out

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have always been the stars of their fans' hearts. On one side, they are going crazy over the pop star’s new album. Well! On the other hand, they are celebrating the contract extension of Travis Kelce.

Despite fans’ anticipation, Swift has decided to drop attending the 2024 Met Gala with Klece. According to reports from People, the singer is fully focused on rehearsals and her upcoming tour preparations.

No Taylor Swift and Travis Klece at Met Gala

The upcoming Eras Tour is about to hit Paris on May 9th. Swift is putting all her time and energy into the event. Given the extensive European tour stops scheduled for the spring and summer, navigating the Met Gala on May 6 would be challenging for the 34-year-old artist.

The decision follows earlier reports from TMZ indicating that Swift and Kelce would be skipping this year's event. While Swift has graced the Met Gala on six previous occasions, with her most recent appearance in 2016, Kelce has yet to make his debut at the prestigious gathering.

Although Swift's absence may disappoint some, the Met Gala remains poised to draw in fashion heavyweights with its theme centered around the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit.

The event promises to showcase 250 items deemed "historically significant and aesthetically beautiful" from 400 years of fashion history, all too delicate to be worn again. Notably, the co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala have been announced, including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and the Met’s reigning Crown Princess, Zendaya.

Swift's busy schedule

Meanwhile, Swift continues to enjoy remarkable success following the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Once again, she has dominated the Billboard charts, with her album amassing an impressive one billion Spotify streams within its first week.

Looking ahead, Swift is gearing up for the European leg of her Eras Tour, commencing next month. She will be gracing London with two separate residencies, scheduled for June 21–23 and August 15-20. The Standard has reached out to representatives for Taylor Swift for further comment.

