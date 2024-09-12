Knock Off FIRST LOOK: Kim Soo Hyun embodies ordinary office worker in action during IMF crisis; Watch

Knock Off is an upcoming South Korean K-drama series starring Kim Soo Hyun in the leading role. However, the series has been shrouded in mystery and a first look has finally been released. Anticipation for its premier has substantially increased among fans as the actor will be portraying a unique character.

On September 12, 2024, the production company of Knock Off has released a short teaser featuring the leading actor, Kim Soo Hyun. In the snippet, the actor can be seen as an ordinary office worker getting through life one step at a time. With a transformed look, Kim Soo Hyun looks sharp toiling day and night at a traditional workplace.

The story centers on Kim Seong Jun, an average man who finds himself unemployed after the IMF crisis shakes the economy. Faced with limited options, he took a risky plunge into the counterfeit goods trade in the late 20th century. Through cunning, perseverance, and a deep understanding of the market, he transforms from a struggling individual into the global king of counterfeit goods, dominating the industry not only in South Korea but across the world by the 21st century.

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The actor also held his fanmeeting titled EYES ON YOU in 2024 for the first time in 10 years, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. After he gained immense popularity through his K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across 6 countries, which included Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Advertisement

The actor previously worked in various renowned K-dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, It Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, and more. The next date for the fan meeting will be held on June 22, 2024, in Japan.