Lazarus Episode 1: The Chase For Dr. Skinner Begins; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Lazarus is an original sci-fi action anime directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with Studio MAPPA handling animation and Chad Stahelski (John Wick) choreographing the action. The series is set in the year 2052, where the world enjoys unprecedented peace thanks to Hapuna, a panacea invented by neuroscientist Dr. Skinner.

Marketed as a side-effect-free miracle drug, Hapuna spreads globally. However, Skinner vanishes—only to reemerge three years later, revealing Hapuna causes death after three years. Humanity has just 30 days to find him and obtain the sole vaccine. A five-agent team, Lazarus, is assembled from around the globe to locate Skinner and prevent global extinction.

As per the official website, Lazarus Episode 1 will be titled ‘Goodbye Cruel World.’ The episode will reveal the dark truth about the Hapuna. It will then introduce Axel, a convict approached by Harsh. Axel is then offered freedom in exchange for tracking Skinner.

Axel escapes instead, leading to a high-stakes pursuit through the city. Four agents – Doug, Chris, Leland, and Elena – are dispatched to capture him. A chase ensues, with action scenes reminiscent of John Wick mixed in with parkour elements. The episode will likely establish the Lazarus team that will search for Dr. Skinner.

Lazarus Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, with release times varying by region and time zone. In Japan, the episode will air on channels such as TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and TV Hokkaido.

The episode will also be available on streaming sites such as U-NEXT, DMM TV and more. International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version of Lazarus Episode 1 on Adult Swim's Toonami. Release schedules will differ across regions, so fans should check local platforms for availability.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

