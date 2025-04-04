Where To Watch Blue Lock? Full Streaming Guide For The Anime And Movie

Blue Lock is a high-intensity soccer anime produced by Eight Bit which has captured global attention with its unique twist on sports storytelling. The series follows Yoichi Isagi, a talented but uncertain high school player who joins a rigorous training program which aims to develop the world's top egotistical striker.

Whether you're catching up on the first season, diving into the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie, or watching the latest episodes of season two, here’s where and how you can stream or watch it.

Blue Lock streaming options

The anime is widely available on major streaming services. Season two, titled Blue Lock: vs. U-20 Japan, aired from October to December 2024. Fans in Japan can now access the episodes on a wide range of platforms, including: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, U-NEXT, ABEMA Premium, DMM TV, d Anime Store and Lemino.

Additionally, services like au Smart Pass Premium, TELASA, J:COM STREAM, and Bandai Channel are also hosting the series. For those who prefer pay-per-episode options, platforms like music.jp, Video Market, and Niconico Channel provide episodes at ¥220 each (with episode 25 available for free).

Outside of Japan, the Blue Lock anime is available on Crunchyroll in most countries worldwide. Netflix also hosts the series in certain regions, while those in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to their official YouTube channel, Ani-One ULTRA.

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi: Where is the movie available?

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi covers the spin-off manga under the same name, following Nagi Seishiro as a second year high school student as he comes into contact with Mikage Reo. The movie was released in theaters in April 2024 and is now available for streaming internationally via Crunchyroll.

For more updates from the Blue Lock anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.