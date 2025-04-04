Emily in Paris Star Lucas Bravo Reacts to Romance Rumors With Shailene Woodley; Says ‘I’m Really...'

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo opened up about being linked to Shailene Woodley after the duo was spotted together in Paris last month. While making an appearance on the opening night of the Broadway musical, the actor spoke to People magazine, where he shared that he was “really happy.”

Dressed in a white shirt, black blazer, and pants, Bravo stepped out looking dapper. He tied his hair back and showed off his mustache and beard look. The Ticket to Paradise actor was also joined by Samantha Barry on the red carpet of Good Night and Good Luck.

Meanwhile, Bravo and the Divergent actress were spotted on the streets of Paris, sharing a bit of PDA. As the actor had his arm around Woodley, she also held his hand. The duo held hands while crossing the street, both dressed in green sweaters.

A few days after the couple was first spotted, they were photographed again in the City of Love, sharing smiles and hugs. Confirming his relationship with the Fault in Our Stars actress , Bravo told the media outlet, “Yeah, I'm really happy.”

The news of Woodley dating the French actor comes after she was previously linked to a mystery man in August 2024. The actress was spotted on a dinner date with the unidentified individual at the White Horse Tavern in New York City.

On the work front, Bravo is expected to return as his character Gabriel in Season 5 of Emily in Paris. As for Woodley, she will join the cast of Paradise for an appearance in Season 2. She is also set to appear in Killer Heat, alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden.

