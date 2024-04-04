BLACKPINK’s Jennie will reportedly feature in Zico’s upcoming single. The news has taken the K-pop community by storm, as the fans of both artists had been asking for the collaboration for a very long time. However, Zico’s agency, KOZ Entertainment, has made a statement regarding the rumors to clarify the situation.

KOZ Entertainment responds to rumors surrounding BLACKPINK's Jennie's feature in Zico's upcoming single

On April 4, 2024, rumors of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s collaboration with Zico for his new single were doing the rounds on the internet, which led to unrest among fans. Zico has been confirmed to make a solo comeback soon with brand new music under his own agency, KOZ Entertainment. However, after some time, KOZ Entertainment has made a statement regarding the situation, which has fueled further speculation.

A source from the company has revealed to a Korean media outlet that Zico has been diligently preparing for his comeback. However, it is hard for them to confirm the news of Jennie’s involvement at the moment. The statement remains unclear and provides no clarity on the situation. But it is expected that the news will be confirmed soon in the upcoming days.

Zico will be celebrating his 10th debut anniversary in 2024, and to commemorate the achievement, he will be releasing new music at the end of April. The artist will be returning to the music scene after 21 months, with the EP Grown Ass Kid being his last release in July 2022. The upcoming new single has created much anticipation, as the rapper will be releasing music after a very long time.

More about Block B's Zico

Zico, a South Korean rapper who made his debut with the K-pop group Block B, established his own music label, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019, which was subsequently acquired by Hybe Corporation. Renowned for his viral hit Any Song in 2019, Zico has since ventured into the creation of a boy band, BOYNEXTDOOR, under his label in 2023, igniting excitement within the K-pop scene.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Zico will be hosting the new season of The Seasons, a late-night South Korean show that captures the journey of a particular musician. The previous season of the show was hosted by Lee Hyori and was titled The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet.

Watch Zico's Any Song Music Video

