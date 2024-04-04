HOPE ON THE STREET Ep 3 Review: BTS’ J-Hope LOCKS, UNLOCKS parts of life in docu-series; dances to RM’s Still Life

Name: HOPE ON THE STREET

Premiere date: March 28, 2024 KST (March 27 IST)

Cast: BTS’ J-Hope

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video

About HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope extends a heartfelt invitation to his beloved fans, the ARMYs, to embark on an exciting journey with him through his docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. Over six captivating episodes, J-Hope delves into his origins as a street dancer, joined by his mentor and renowned dance champion, Boogaloo Kin. Through this series, viewers are offered a glimpse into J-Hope's deep-seated love for dance, revealing its profound impact on his 12-year artistic journey.

As J-Hope sets off on a worldwide exploration of street culture, viewers can anticipate thrilling dance performances in iconic cities. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and Neuron in his hometown Gwangju, J-Hope wholeheartedly embraces a variety of dance styles with passion alongside various mentors. The eagerly awaited docu-series debuted its third episode yesterday. Let's delve into its main moments as we delve deeper into our review.

BTS’ J-Hope learns locking; compares it to life

In this episode, the central theme revolves around locking and unlocking, with the bustling streets of Seoul, South Korea, serving as the backdrop. Locking, a dance style that J-Hope is relatively new to, captures his fascination. At the outset, J-Hope expresses his intention to add significance to this episode, drawing parallels between the concept of locking and unlocking in dance and his own life journey. Reflecting on this connection, he muses, “I think I added my life to that a bit. When are the times I have to lock myself up and let myself go in life?”

As revealed by the artist himself, J-Hope's passion lies in locking and dancing, as they are deeply rooted in his journey. Popping was where he began, but he didn't stop there; he explored various genres to enhance his skills. To J-Hope, locking holds a special allure—it's fascinating, cool, and incredibly enjoyable for him. His mentor and professional dancer Woong also shared that locking thrives in group settings, making it a genre that exudes happy vibes.

BTS’ J-Hope learns locking from Woong; performs on songs

J-Hope acknowledges that locking is relatively new territory for him, especially as he leads a dance documentary. He admits to feeling the pressure not to fall short, motivating him to give his all. Boogaloo Kin on the other hand, contrasts two sides of J-Hope: the passionate dancer who simply loves to perform, a persona witnessed since J-Hope's youth, and the professional persona of J-Hope from BTS. This documentary series offers fans a glimpse into both facets of J-Hope's character.

During one of his performances, J-Hope pays homage to fellow BTS member RM by dancing to his track Still Life featuring Anderson Paak, thus giving a nod to BTS' leader. Learning the art of Locking from the professional Woong, J-Hope, alongside Boogaloo Kin and Woong, gradually immerses himself into the genre of locking with unwavering determination.

Woong, having known J-Hope since his debut days, reveals that the idol remains unchanged in terms of his passion and friendliness. Sharing similar values in dance, Woong reveals he feels a closer connection with J-Hope. Despite his immense talent, it was surprising to know someone as J-Hope felt intimidated by the episodes filmed in Seoul and Paris. However, with the support and encouragement of mentors Boogaloo Kin and Woong, he finds reassurance along the way.

As J-Hope and Woong delve into Woong’s dancing history, they reflect on how Woong began his journey in 1995, a time when J-Hope was just a baby. Boogaloo Kin reveals that Woong expanded his skills by studying Ballet and Modern dance during college. Witnessing J-Hope learn from such legends is truly a fascinating experience as a fan of the multi-talented artist himself. Woong shares insights into the intriguing evolution of locking as a popular genre in Korea.

For J-Hope, reconnecting with his mentor after a decade holds significant meaning, as Woong represents a vital part of his roots. J-Hope expresses his desire to document this journey as a tribute to his origins, stating, “This show, HOPE ON THE STREET, is a way to find my identity,” thereby infusing the series with a deeper sense of purpose.

In a meaningful finale, Boogaloo Kin and J-Hope come together to perform locking to J-Hope's song Lock/Unlock from HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 and the series also offers viewers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes recording process of the track.

Overall review of episode 3 of HOPE ON THE STREET

In this episode, we see J-Hope in a different light, focusing more on his role as a learner rather than solely as an artist that we all know. Through interactions with two mentors from J-Hope's past, viewers delve deeper into his journey as a dancer, distinct from his role in BTS. The dance sequences, enhanced by special effects, are captivating to watch, making this episode stand out in terms of both entertainment and exploration. Both Boogaloo Kin and even Woong, who have known J-Hope since his debut, express surprise at his ongoing passion for his craft. This insight into J-Hope's complex persona, coupled with his remarkable dedication, continues to inspire ARMYs worldwide.

