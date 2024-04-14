Law School starring Kim Bum, Kim Myung Min, more celebrates 3 years: 5 reasons why it is an amazing suspense crime drama

Law School was released on April 14, 2021. The hit murder mystery stars Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young, Kim Myung Min and Lee Jung Eun. The drama quickly gained the attention of fans with its intriguing plot and acting performances. The story surrounds a murder that takes place inside a law school and soon everyone becomes a suspect. No one is spared, right from the professors to the students. As the drama completes 3 years of its release, here are 5 reasons why it is an amazing suspense thriller.

Why Law School is a great crime mystery?

Multiple suspects

Law School tells the story of the murder of Professor Seo Byung Joo inside the law university. While the main suspect is another professor who was formerly a prosecutor, the suspicion also shifts to other students and people as multiple people have a reason which might have motivated them to commit the murder. Professor Yang Jong Hoon is the obvious initial suspect as Seo Byung Joo was the reason why Yang Jong Hoon was fired as a prosecutor. The evidence also pointed fingers towards him. But as the episodes progress the story, other suspects also come to light. Seo Byung Joo's nephew Han Joon Hwi also quickly becomes a suspect as he had always hated his uncle's ways and corruption. Soon, fingers are pointed at more students and people.

Multidimensional characters

The drama features multiple characters who add to the plot and move it forward. Everyone has a purpose for being a part of the story and they don't just exist to aid the main characters and give them a personality. Each character stands by themselves and are multidimensional. Professor Kang Jong Hoon is a stoic teacher and seems cold from the outside. He may be harsh on his students but cares for his students' success. The female lead Kang Sol is very different to other protagonists. She is actually not the brightest student and struggles to pass her exams every time. Though she doesn't do well every time, Professor Kang Jong Hoon has faith in her. But she is a smart woman. In times of crisis, her deductions and abilities help the case greatly. Han Joon Hwi is one of the toppers and also a likeable student. He is smart and willing to help others.

Backstories

All the characters have a backstory and a reason for being the way they are. Kang Sol didn't decide to become a lawyer suddenly, she had a reason behind it. Han Joon Hwi has a reason why he doesn't like his uncle anymore. Kang Sol B and Seo Ji Ho have a reason for coming off as rude and yet trying to help uncover the real murderer. Each character is driven by a motive and are believable in their space in the story.

Does stereotype students as immature or incapable

The drama does not stereotype that students can't do much. Unlike most law stories, in this drama, it is the students to take charge to find the real culprit and help their innocent professor. They take matters into their own hands and give their all to the case despite the limitations faced by students.

Gripping plot

Law School has a gripping plot which will keep the viewers hooked till the end. Who is the murderer? Why was the profession killed? and many such questions will keep the audience coming back for the next episode. Even though the drama stars off as a murder mystery, it actually moves forward to uncovering the corruption circle by a politician and all those who were involved in it.

More about Law School

The JTBC drama Law School was released on April 14, 2021. Fans can catch the series on Netflix. There are 16 episodes in total which tell about a murder which takes place inside a law school.

The project was directed by Kim Seok Yoon who is known for the hit series My Liberation Notes, Behind Your Touch, The Light in Your Eyes, and more. The script was written by Seo In who also wrote for Judge vs. Judge.

The drama tells the story of a law school which comes across an unusual case as a professor is found dead in his office inside the university. The main suspects are another professor and students. The drama tries to solve the mystery of who killed the professor as many seem to have a motive for the murder.

