Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki's Behind Your Touch receives its highest ratings, The Uncanny Counter 2 climbs back up

Behind Your Touch starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and EXO's leader Suho entered the second week of its airing with amazing viewership ratings across South Korea. Jo Byung Kyu and Kim Sejeong starrer The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch also received high ratings as a Saturday-Sunday drama on Korean network channels. Find out the ratings of this weekend's K-drama viewership ratings.

Behind Your Touch rated 7.0 percent

The Netflix and JTBC drama Behind Your Touch starring One Spring Night actress Han Ji Min and Our Liberation Note's Lee Min Ki alongside EXO's Suho entered its second week. The narrative of Behind Your Touch centers on a vet called Bong Ye Bun and a police officer from Seoul named Moon Jang Yeol who relocated to Mujin and is striving to return. Together, they work with her psychometric competencies to unravel mysteries. Suho of EXO plays the character of a mysterious man called Kim Sun Woo who is kind to others The K-drama achieved a 7.0 percent viewership rating on a nationwide average witnessing a hike of 1.5 percent since the last episode.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch rated 4.4 percent

Kim Sejeong, Jo Byung Kyu, Yeom Hye Ran, Yoo Joon Sang, Ahn Suk Hwan, Kang Ki Young, Yoo In Soo, Jin Sun Kyu and Kim Hieora starrer The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch saw its lowest rating of all time which was 3.8 percent previously. However, the tvN drama climbed back to with 4.4 percent viewership rating on a nationwide average on its latest eighth episode. What happens when supernatural humans disguised as noodle shop workers encounter new challenges with dangerous evil spirits against them? The fantasy and action-packed plot line of season 2 of the drama has kept viewers captivated as it saw an increase in the viewership rating.

The Real Has Come! rated 22 percent

Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee starrer The Real Has Come! remained at the top with over 22 percent viewership rating on average across the nation. It stayed strong as the most watched K-drama airing on the weekend.

