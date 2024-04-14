Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo starrer Wonderful World reaches all-time ratings peak ahead of finale

Wonderful World soars to its highest ratings yet just before its final episode. The drama hit an impressive nationwide rating of 11.4% for its penultimate episode. Meanwhile, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection sees a steady climb in ratings for its second season.

Wonderful World’s ratings soar high ahead of finale

On April 13, it was revealed that Wonderful World has surged to its highest ratings yet, reaching an impressive 11.4 percent for its recent episodes. This marks a substantial increase of nearly 5 percent from its previous episode, reaffirming its popularity among viewers. The significant jump in viewership solidifies its position as the top program airing on Fridays, capturing the attention of audiences nationwide.

The drama's compelling storyline and stellar performances by the cast led by Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo have undoubtedly contributed to its success, resonating with viewers and keeping them eagerly engaged until the end. As the series approaches its final episode, anticipation is running high, with fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of its captivating narrative.

In addition to Wonderful World, the second season of The Escape of the Seven has also seen a rise in ratings, climbing to an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its fifth episode.

With the finale of Wonderful World on the horizon, viewers can expect an exciting conclusion to the series, while fans of The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection can look forward to more thrilling episodes ahead.

More details about Wonderful World and The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection

Wonderful World delves into the gripping tale of Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a renowned psychology professor and author whose life crumbles after her son's tragic death in a hit-and-run accident. Seeking justice, she finds herself entangled in a web of crime and faces the consequences in prison. The series navigates themes of grief, guilt, and redemption, offering a poignant exploration of human resilience.

On the other hand, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection unveils a thrilling narrative where six individuals collude with the formidable K to betray Min Do Kyuk. Their newfound wealth comes with a heavy price, as they become pawns in K's sinister agenda. As Min Do Hyuk awakens from a coma, fueled by vengeance and aided by the mysterious Medusa, a dangerous game of survival ensues amidst the backdrop of power struggles within the Sungchan Group.

