10 must watch Korean lawyer dramas: Vincenzo, Law School and more legal dramas

Lawyer K-dramas are a genre in itself and over the years series like Vincenzo, Doctor Lawyer, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, One Dollar Lawyer and various other dramas have left a mark on the South Korean drama industry. Law dramas deal with the justice system, judges, prosecutors, law and much more. The audience gets to engage in the thrill of the story while also understanding South Korean law. Here are some of the best lawyer dramas from the recent past.

10 best Korean lawyer drama

Law School

Law School is a 2021 drama which is available to watch on Netflix. The drama stars Kim Bum, Kim Myung Min, Ryu Hye Young and Lee Jung Eun. After a murder takes place at a law university, the students and the professors come together to solve the mystery. Things start getting messed up as everyone starts becoming a suspect in the case. The drama is engaging as well as thrilling. Many fans have voiced their want for a second season.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a highly-rated drama from 2021 which was a commercial success. It is counted amongst the best K-dramas. Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been and Ok Taecyeon take on the main roles in the drama series. The story revolves around an Italian consigliere lawyer who comes to South Korea to fulfill his job and gets involved with a lawyer to fight against a powerful conglomerate.

Advertisement

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a critically acclaimed law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

Diary of a Prosecutor

Diary of a Prosecutor is a 2019 slice-of-life which tells the story of a group of prosecutors who work in a small town. One day a famous prosecutor joins their team and shakes things up. It's a battle between what is right and what is easy. The drama stars the late Lee Sun Kyun and Jung Ryeo Won.

Witch at Court

Witch at Court features Jung Ryeo Won and Yoon Hyun Min. The story revolves around a fiery lawyer who lives by her own rules but is also rational and logical at the same time. But she has a secret. She is planning for revenge against her mother’s murderers. It was released in 2017.

Lawless Lawyer

The 2018 hit lawyer drama stars Lee Joon Gi and Seo Yea Ji. Lawless Lawyer tells the story of a gangster turned lawyer who is out to get the bad guys with the skills he attained from his past. He comes across another young lawyer and they together solve crimes as love blossoms between the two.

Suspicious Partner

The 2017 series, Suspicious Partner, is not only a law drama but also has ample of comedy, romance and thrill. The drama stars Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Na Ra. After a young prosecutor is unfairly arrested for murder charges, after her release, she makes it a mission to find the real culprit. She becomes a part of a new law firm and together they solve cases.

Divorce Attorney Shin

Divorce Attorney Shin is an office drama which deals with the life of a divorce lawyer. Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Kim Sung Kyun and Jung Moon Sung take on the main role in the drama. The series is adapted from the webtoon Sacred Divorce. It tells the story of a divorce lawyer who is eccentric but is serious when it comes to work. He has a secret mission which is the reason why he exclusively deals with divorces.

Advertisement

Juvenile Justice

Juvenile Justice is a Netflix law K-drama which was released in 2022. It tells the story of a judge who has a prejudice against juvenile offenders. After she is assigned to a local juvenile court, she tries to maintain a balance between the law and her own aversions. Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min and Lee Jung Eun take on the lead roles in the series.