Hierarchy is an upcoming South Korean drama series that will be released soon. Starring Lee Chae Min in the lead role, the show has been creating excitement among the fans since the announcement. Furthermore, new stills have been released providing a look inside the plot of the series.

Hierarchy releases new stills

On May 23, 2024, the production team for the upcoming series Hierarchy has released new stills which provide a look inside the plotline of the show. In the pictures, the students can be seen doing various extracurricular activities cheerleading, fencing, and ballet. These activities are quite expensive and go to show how the school is specifically built only for the elites of the society.

However, in some pictures Lee Chae Min is also featured where the ambiance completely changes, indicating a deeper storyline. Furthermore, his entry inside the school disrupts the social order maintained which threatens the students and the alliances they have made throughout the years. The new stills have definitely managed to bring out the curiosity among the students as they embark on a journey of self-discovery in high school.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about the K-drama Hierarchy

Directed by Bae Hyun Jin and written by Choo Hye Mi, the plot of the show follows Jooshin High School where only the elites of the society get the opportunity to study. Apart from Lee Chae Min, the cast ensemble of the series includes Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung, Kim Tae Jung, Pyo Young Seo, Kwon Eun Bin, Seo Bum June, Lee Min Goo and more.

The story of the show follows the lives of students of a high school who belong to the richest families in South Korea. They study at the prestigious Jooshin High School where the students who will attend the school are chosen at birth. It includes Jeong Jae Yi who is the first daughter who runs the Jooshin group and Kim Ri An who is the successor. However, when Kang Ha enters the school, who is not from an affluent family, the concrete walls of the school start to crack.

The series is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024, and will consist of a total of 7 episodes.