As we eagerly await Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, let's take a look back at three times she captivated us with her stunning red outfits

The next bride-to-be on the block - Sonakshi Sinha, has the tinsel town buzzing with excitement. Dropping a major hint about her wedding party, the Dabbang girl subtly hinted to her guests that they should not wear red to her wedding party. This has us wondering if Sonakshi is actually going the traditional way and opting for red bridal wear for her D-day.

Ms Sinha had been dropping one Nawabi look after the other during the promotions of her latest Netflix series, Heeramandi. This makes us wonder what style she might pick for her bridal look. In the past, Sonakshi Sinha has sported some really stunning red looks that have us swooning. We have 3 of her red outfits that were not just regal-looking but also supremely elegant.

Let’s decode bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha’s 3 mesmerizing red outfit looks that were effortlessly graceful:

Sonakshi Sinha dolled up in a dark red lehenga from Payal Singhal worth INR 2 Lakhs

For the trailer launch of Heeramandi, the Fareedan-fame diva grabbed all the attention with her heavily embellished lehenga. This dark red bagh embroidered lehenga choli from designer Payal Singhal’s shelf made Sonakshi look extremely regal.

The lehenga featured floral motifs crafted in ancient Persian zardozi and pita work. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, this lehenga featured dupion silk embroidered choli with floral motifs all over it to match the heavy handiwork along the lehenga.

The subtly scallop embroidered Mukaish organza dupatta balanced the look and perfectly blended something traditional yet trendy. The designer couture lehenga this Kalank girl wore came with a hefty price tag of INR 2,85,500.

For glam, this gorgeous actress went straight for her classic clean-girl nude makeup. If looks could kill, we bet Sonakshi’s sharp-wing eyeliner would do the job alone. With perfectly arched brows and a dash of nude brown on her lips, Shotgun Sinha’s daughter topped every minimalistic lover’s chart. She finished her look with center-parted blow-out tresses, dangler jhumkas, statement finger rings, and matching nail tips.

Traditional with a dash of modernity, Sonakshi Sinha left us smitten in a palazzo saree ensemble

Known to often dabble with various silhouettes, Sonakshi Sinha keeps each of her looks fabulous while reverberating a fuss-free appeal. One such look we spotted this Rowdy Rathore actress decked up in was a breathtaking Anamika Khanna ensemble.

Stealing hearts at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s reception, Sonakshi stepped out dolled up in a scarlet palazzo saree. The star styled the silk palazzo saree with a laidback bralette with elasticized straps that kept the look traditional yet edgy.

The intricate beige resham work, as well as floral motifs and embroidery along the eye-catching red saree’s border, gave it a charming touch. Once rocked by Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi added her sparkle by styling it with a gorgeous cape. The beige from the saree complimented the neutral-hued fuss-free cape and added a modest finish.

Sonakshi looked every bit elegant as she added a micro-bindi to enhance her look further. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous with a nude, dewy base, hints of bronze shimmer on her eyelids, and oodles of kohl and mascara. She gave her outfit all the limelight and styled her look with simple blow-out hair and nude lips. For jewelry, we spotted a couple of stack kadas on the diva’s wrist that matched her kundan choker and earrings.

Sonakshi Sinha looked equal parts effortless and elegant in a red Arpita Mehta Sharara set

Dazzling in a crimson red, the Lootera actress certainly stole hearts in this Arpita Mehta ensemble. Featuring a flared, floral printed georgette sharara with a matching cape, stylist Mohit Rai added a dash of bling and an embellished strappy blouse. With a sweetheart neckline and scalloped hem, the plunging racy blouse was further heightened with mirror work all over it.

This designer piece had some stunning elements, such as a zari strap on the blouse and sea shells along the hemline of the cape. Priced at INR 85,000, Sonakshi did justice to the price tag with her effortless styling.

The Son of Sardar actress accessorized the look with a champagne-hued choker and a tiny red bindi. For glam, she kept it classic with a smokey eye and mascara-laden eyelashes. To complete her look, Sonakshi opted for fierce red press-on nails from her own nail brand, Soezi.

While we cannot wait to see what style of red bridal wear Sonakshi Sinha opts for her wedding party, we are certain she will rock this hue with utmost grace. Which of these 3 red outfits do you think Sonakshi wore in the best way possible? Comment down below and let us know.

