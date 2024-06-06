EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan 'could relate a lot' to Chandu Champion’s story; 'It's like a small-town boy dreaming...'

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The actor who was busy promoting the film, took some time off and sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

During the conversation, the actor discussed various topics and also shared why he could relate the story of Chandu Champion to his journey.

Kartik Aaryan on how Chandu Champion's story is similar to his journey

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan was asked how much he could relate to the story of Chandu Champion on a personal front.

To this, Aaryan said, "A lot. I felt like this journey could be a journey for anyone. A person who dreams of achieving his goals and this is a very underdog story where you feel like if I think of a dream like this and want to achieve it then it's a Chandu Champion story."

He further added that we all have a Chandu Champion inside us where we feel if we play sports, we want to be a winner and try to be at the top level no matter what profession we choose.

Continuing the same, he added, "I was so amazed by the story when I first heard the script and while performing the film, I felt so many times that I could relate to this story. It's like a small-town boy dreaming of becoming something in life."

Kartik also stated that the idea of launching the trailer of the film in his hometown because that's where he dreamt of becoming an actor and for this he could relate a lot to this story.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

More about Chandu Champion

The biographical drama Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Featuring Kartik in the titular role, the inspiring saga also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.

The trailer has already garnered a lot of attention and both songs of the film, Satyanaas, and Tu Hai Champion have been trending on social media since their release. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

