120 Quotes About Time That Inspire And Help Celebrate Every Moment

Time, when used wisely, can turn out to be a person’s best pal and help accomplish all the goals. Here are some inspiring time quotes to get motivation from.

Best Quotes About Time That Are Motivating
Best Quotes About Time That Are Motivating

Time and tide wait for none” — this is one of the most famous quotes about time that reflects on its importance and advice against procrastination. In the fast-paced modern era, where we get everything at our fingertips — time can be a make or break for you! For those who value each second of their life, trying to make the most out of every situation, time can be their best pal, whereas for people who have a laidback attitude toward life and take life for granted thinking they have plenty of time to do things — time can turn out to be an enemy! In a way, time is a magical thing that defines us. 

Each moment that we spend, either with ourselves or with others — shapes our thoughts, emotions, personalities, and lives! Be it personal or professional life, understanding the value of time is pivotal to fostering a healthy relationship with others and having a successful life. As the famous adage goes, “Time is money” — people who utilize their time properly have a more enriched and beautiful life as compared to those who undermine the power of being present. Ultimately, how we spend each second, minute, and hours determine the quality of life we would have. 

But sometimes, life throws a curveball, making you feel lethargic and empty. This is the time when you need to push yourself to lift your spirits and take matters into your own hands. Whether you want inspiration to pull yourself up or simply feel motivated that you put your time to good use — our list of the best quotes involving time will help you understand the value time holds and prevent you from sabotaging your goals by wasting time. 

What Is the Importance of Reading Quotes About Time?

 

Quotes About Time

Our list of quotes about time and life are said and written by famous people who acknowledged the fact that wasting time never does anything good. Be it personal growth or professional achievement, using time wisely can help pass any hurdle in life, turn your ordinary life into an extraordinary one, and live happily.

When dealing with a difficult situation, these inspirational quotes about time can act as a reminder that time heals everything and we should make every moment count.

On the other hand, these famous quotes about time can also serve as self-motivation to those who treat time like their best friend and help them enhance the quality of their lives. So without wasting much time (like, literally), let us take a look at the best quotes about valuing time!


Best Quotes About Time: A Reminder to Make Every Moment Count

Quotes About Time

1. “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” — Marthe Troly-Curtin

 

2. “Don’t waste your time in anger, regrets, worries, and grudges. Life is too short to be unhappy.” ― Roy T. Bennett

 

3. “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” ― Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace

 

4. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

 

5. “To live is so startling, it leaves little time for anything else.” — Emily Dickinson

 

6. “Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.” ― Anthony G. Oettinger

 

7. “Don't let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use.” — Earl Nightingale

 

8. “Books have a unique way of stopping time in a particular moment and saying: Let’s not forget this.” ― Dave Eggers

9. “Don't waste your time with explanations: people only hear what they want to hear.” ― Paulo Coelho

 

10. “The key is in not spending time, but in investing it.” — Stephen R. Covey

 

11. "There’s only one thing more precious than our time and that’s who we spend it on.” — Leo Christopher

 

12. “Any action is often better than no action, especially if you have been stuck in an unhappy situation for a long time. If it is a mistake, at least you learn something, in which case it’s no longer a mistake. If you remain stuck, you learn nothing.” — Eckhart Tolle

 

13. “The common man is not concerned about the passage of time, the man of talent is driven by it” — Arthur Schopenhauer

 

14. “You can’t make up for lost time. You can only do better in the future.” — Ashley Ormon

15. “When was the last time you spent a quiet moment just doing nothing – just sitting and looking at the sea, or watching the wind blowing the tree limbs, or waves rippling on a pond, a flickering candle or children playing in the park?”  — Ralph Marston

 

16. “Those who make the worst use of their time are the first to complain of its brevity.” ― Jean de La Bruyère

17. “Time is a great healer, but a poor beautician.” — Lucille S. Harper

 

18. “It's being here now that's important. There's no past and there's no future. Time is a very misleading thing. All there is ever, is the now. We can gain experience from the past, but we can't relive it; and we can hope for the future, but we don't know if there is one.” —  George Harrison

 

19. “If we take care of the moments, the years will take care of themselves.” — Maria Edgeworth

 

20. “We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.” — Warren Zevon

 

21. “For a while" is a phrase whose length can't be measured. At least by the person who's waiting.” ― Haruki Murakami

 

22. “There are two days in my calendar: This day and that Day.” — Martin Luther

 

23. “There are memories that time does not erase... Forever does not make loss forgettable, only bearable.” ― Cassandra Clare, City of Heavenly Fire

 

Famous Quotes About Being on Time

 

Quotes About Being on Time

24. “ Yesterday's the past, tomorrow's the future, but today is a gift. That's why it's called the present.” — Bil Keane

 

25. “Time is a created thing. To say ‘I don’t have time’ is to say ‘I don’t want to.’” — Lao Tzu

26. “The most precious resource we all have is time.” — Steve Jobs

 

27. “You may delay, but time will not.” — Benjamin Franklin

 

28. “The time for action is now. It’s never too late to do something.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

 

29. “For the Present is the point at which time touches eternity” — C.S. Lewis

 

30. “Whatever you want to do, do it now. There are only so many tomorrows.” — Michael Landon

 

31. “How soon ‘not now’ becomes ‘never’.” — Attributed to Martin Luther

 

32. “You can’t turn back the clock. But you can wind it up again.” — Bonnie Prudden

 

33. “Sometimes the bravest and most important thing you can do is just show up” — Brené Brown

 

34. “The present time has one advantage over every other—it is our own.” — Charles Caleb Colton

 

35. “If you wait for the perfect moment when all is safe and assured, it may never arrive. Mountains will not be climbed, races won, or lasting happiness achieved.” ― Maurice Chevalier

 

36. “The great dividing line between success and failure can be expressed in five words: ‘I did not have time.’” — Franklin Field

 

37. “Time is the least thing we have of!” — Ernest Hemingway

Short Quotes About Time

 

Quotes About Time

38. “Seize the day, then let it go.” — Marty Rubin

 

39. “You may delay, but time will not.” — Benjamin Franklin

 

40. “Time is the wisest counselor of all” — Pericles

 

41. “Time is money” — Benjamin Franklin

 

42. “The future starts today, not tomorrow.” — Pope John Paul II

 

43. “Punctuality is the thief of time” — Oscar Wilde

 

44. “Time is the wisest counselor of all.” — Pericles

 

45. “Own time or time will own you.” — Brian Norgard

 

46. “The trouble is, you think you have time.” — Jack Kornfield

 

47. “Time brings all things to pass.” — Aeschylus

 

48. "Time isn’t the main thing. It’s the only thing.” — Miles Davis

 

49. “One can find time for everything if one is never in a hurry” — Mikhail Bulgakov

 

50. “Perfection is the child of time.” — Joseph Hall

 

51. “The time I kill is killing me.” —  Mason Cooley

 

52. “Forever is composed of nows.” — Emily Dickinson

 

53. “The future is uncertain but the end is always near.” ― Jim Morrison

 

54. “Time has no meaning when you’re in love.” — Unknown

 

55. “The way we spend our time defines who we are.” — Jonathan Estrin

 

Inspirational Quotes About Time

 

Quotes About Time

56. “We must use time as a tool, not as a couch.” — John F. Kennedy

 

57. “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” — Robert H. Schuller

58. “Lost time is never found again.” — Benjamin Franklin

 

59. “ ‘Someday’ is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.”  — Timothy Ferriss

 

60. “Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend.” — Theophrastus

 

61. “Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it, you can never get it back.” — Harvey MacKay

 

62. “You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don’t try to forget the mistakes, but you don’t dwell on it. You don’t let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space.” — Johnny Cash

 

63. “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” — Michael Altshuler

 

64. “Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time” — Jim Rohn

 

65. "An inch of time is an inch of gold, but you can’t buy that inch of time with an inch of gold.” — Chinese Proverb

 

66. “If you procrastinate when faced with a big difficult problem… break the problem into parts, and handle one part at a time.”— Robert Collier

 

67. “There are two types of patience. One is exercised in hard work and the other in idleness. Patience with hard work is the one that moves mountains. Patience in idleness moves nothing, not even cobwebs.” — Israelmore Ayivor

 

68. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” ― Andy Warhol

 

69. “Your success will be in direct proportion to how you spend your ‘free’ time.” — Mike Dunlap

 

70. “Determine never to be idle. No person will have occasion to complain of the want of time who never loses any. It is wonderful how much can be done if we are always doing.” — Thomas Jefferson

 

71. “No matter how much time passes, no matter what takes place in the interim, there are some things we can never assign to oblivion, memories we can never rub away.” —Haruki Murakami

 

Best Quotes About Time Management

 

Quotes About Time

72. “Time is what we want most but what we use worst.” — William Penn

 

73. “If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?” — John Wooden

 

74. “Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne

 

75. “Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life.” — Steve Jobs

76. “Time is the longest distance between two places.” —Tennessee Williams

 

77. “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.” ― Mother Theresa

 

78. “Time is the coin of your life. It is the only coin you have, and only you can determine how it will be spent. Be careful lest you let other people spend it for you.” — Carl Sandburg

 

79. “He who every morning plans the transactions of that day and follows that plan carries a thread that will guide him through the labyrinth of the most busy life.”— Victor Hugo

 

80. “Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door. ” ― Coco Chanel

 

81. “Waste your money and you're only out of money, but waste your time and you've lost a part of your life.” — Michael LeBoeuf

 

82. “It’s not that we have little time, but more that we waste a good deal of it.” — Seneca

 

83. “You will never find time for anything. If you want time you must make it.” — Charles Buxton

 

84. “Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.” — Dale Carnegie

 

85. “Time management is an oxymoron. Time is beyond our control, and the clock keeps ticking regardless of how we lead our lives. Priority management is the answer to maximizing the time we have.” — John C. Maxwell

 

86. “We must use time as a tool, not as a crutch.” — John F. Kennedy

 

87. “Lack of time is actually lack of priorities.” — Tim Ferriss

 

Quotes That Show Time Is Precious

 

Quotes About Time

88. “A year from now you may wish you had started today.” — Karen Lamb

 

89. “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late.” — William Shakespeare

 

90. “The most precious resource we all have is time.” — Steve Jobs

 

91. “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” — Abraham Lincoln

 

92. “The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is.” — C.S. Lewis

 

93. “A man who dares to waste one hour of life has not discovered the value of life” — Charles Darwin

 

94. “Suspect each moment, for it is a thief, tiptoeing away with more than it brings.” — John Updike

 

95. “Time and the hour run through the roughest day” — William Shakespeare

 

96. “Time does not change us. It just unfolds us.” — Max Frisch

 

97. “Time is the most valuable thing on earth: time to think, time to act, time to extend our fraternal relations, time to become better men, time to become better women, time to become better and more independent citizens” — Samuel Gompers

98. “Time stays long enough for anyone who will use it.” — Leonardo da Vinci

 

99. “Time slips away like grains of sand never to return again.” — Robin Sharma

 

100. “One day you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” — John Green

 

101. “Although we try to control it in a million different ways, the only things you can ever really do to time are enjoy it or waste it. That’s it.” — A.J. Compton

 

102. “Lost wealth may be replaced by industry, lost knowledge by study, lost health by temperance or medicine, but lost time is gone forever.” — Samuel Smiles

 

103. “Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” — Sam Levenson

 

104. “The more sand has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it.” — Niccolò Machiavelli

 

105. “At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child, or a parent.” — Barbara Bush

 

106. “If you trust in yourself… and believe in your dreams… and follow your star… you’ll still get beaten by people who spent their time working hard and learning things and weren’t so lazy.” — Terry Pratchett

 

107. “Time is a storm in which we are all lost.” — William Carlos Williams

 

Quotes About Good Times

 

Quotes About Time

108. “Time has a wonderful way of showing us what really matters.” — Margaret Peters

 

109. “The key is in not spending time, but in investing it” – Stephen R. Covey

 

110. “It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

 

111. “The past always looks better than it was. It’s only pleasant because it isn’t here.” — Finley Peter Dunne

 

112. “Time and memory are true artists; they remould reality nearer to the heart's desire.” — John Dewey

 

113. “Life, if well lived, is long enough” — Seneca

 

114. “The few hours I spend with you are worth the thousand hours I spend without you.” — Unknown 

 

115. “You can have it all. Just not all at once.”  ― Oprah Winfrey

 

116. “Time changes everything except something within us which is always surprised by change.” — Thomas Hardy

 

117. “Life isn’t a matter of milestones but of moments.” — Rose Kennedy

 

118. “Yesterday is but today’s memory, and tomorrow is today’s dream.” — Khalil Gibran

119. “Time moves in one direction, memory in another.” — William Gibson

 

120. “It is by no means an irrational fancy that, in a future existence, we shall look upon what we think our present existence, as a dream.” ― Edgar Allan Poe

 

121. “Time sometimes flies like a bird, sometimes crawls like a snail; but a man is happiest when he does not even notice whether it passes swiftly or slowly.” — Ivan Turgenev

 

122. “No matter how busy you are, you must take time to make the other person feel important.” — Mary Kay Ash

 

123. “There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.” — Sarah Dessen, The Truth About Forever

 

124. “Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time.” — Jorge Luis Borges

These time quotes reflect the importance of living in the moment and avoiding procrastination to achieve your dreams. In today’s fast-paced world where everything is available at your fingertips, it can be hard to place importance on time – these quotes about time will help you find the joy in living to the fullest and doing things ‘now’ rather than waiting for ‘tomorrow’ to do it. Remember, whether you want to do things later or now, the efforts would be the same — but if you do it now, you’ll be finished with a task and success will kiss your feet. Be it your personal errands or professional work — don’t take time for granted — do things now and fulfill your dreams!

