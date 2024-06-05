EXCLUSIVE: Sharmin Segal calls Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari 'caring'; reveals Manisha Koirala has 'good fashion sense'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamon Bazaar received a lot of love and attention, and it will return with its second season very soon. Amidst this, Alamzeb, aka Sharmin Segal, sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and discussed various interesting topics regarding the series and others.

During the conversation, she also spoke about her Heeramandi co-stars, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, and others.

Sharmin Segal talks about her Heeramandi co-stars

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin Segal was entertained with a fun game segment where she needed to tell which qualities suit her Heeramandi co-stars.

When asked who the person used to be always glued to on his or her phone on the Heeramandi sets, the actress said, "Nobody. There's too much to do on a set, especially as an actor, there's way too much to do so there was no time to be on your phone."

Up next, Sharmin named herself the 'mastikhor' (mischievous) and 'biggest foodie' on the sets. She also added that her favorite foods are pizza and cake.

Segal also said that no one used to take breaks because they were dedicated to finishing the work. Sharmin called Sonakshi Sinha 'calm,' when asked who was the most caring on the sets, she said it was Aditi Rao Hydari.

Continuing the game, the 28-year-old actress said that Manisha Koirala has the 'best fashion sense' and she named her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'wittier.'

Sharmin Segal speaks about facing trolls for her Heeramandi performance

The Heeramandi actress was also asked how she has been dealing with a lot of negative comments about her performance. Reacting to it, she said she had signed up for all kinds of reactions.

“I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people with a lot of opinions,” Segal said.

Opening up about Alamzeb’s character, Sharmin said she is very open to constructive criticism. The Malaal actress exclaimed that she played Alamzeb’s character just the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to play.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

