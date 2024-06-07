Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa maintained its strong performance into its fourth week, with a minimal decline of just 25%, grossing Rs. 3 crore at the Indian box office. This brings its total box office collections in the country to just shy of Rs. 20 crore. Internationally, the film has earned an additional USD 2.15 million (about Rs. 18 crore), resulting in a worldwide gross of Rs. 38 crore.

These figures do not include revenue from Pakistan, as those numbers are not available. Including the potential earnings from Pakistan, the Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal starrer’s worldwide gross is likely to be around Rs. 40 crore.

Shinda Shinda No Papa is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year worldwide, besting Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, which grossed Rs. 34 crore globally. Even though Shinda is still slightly short in India, the overseas lead is big enough to push it ahead, rather comfortably.

The box office collections of Shinda Shinda No Papa at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 7.80 crore

Week Two - Rs. 5.10 crore

Week Three - Rs. 4 crore

Week Four - Rs. 3 crore

Total - Rs. 19.90 crore

Shinda Shinda No Papa benefited from a lack of competition over the past two weeks, resulting in very strong weekly holds. This allowed it to catch up with Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, despite initially being 20 per cent behind in the first two weeks. However, the free run ends this week with the release of Ni Main Sass Kutni 2, followed by a slew of major Punjabi releases throughout June, including Kudi Haryane Val Di next week and Jatt & Juliet 3 on June 27.

