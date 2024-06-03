EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu reveals she always wanted to work with Irrfan Khan; 'Greatest actor we've had in our industry'

Actress Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's directorial venture titled October. In the 2018 film, she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Sandhu then appeared in Vicky Kaushal-led Sardar Uddham Singh, a biopic based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab. Last year, she stole the limelight by featuring in AP Dhillon's music video, With You.

Banita Sandhu is now grabbing headlines for her appearance in Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3. The actress had an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, opening up about various topics.

During the interview, Banita Sandhu was asked about the actor she wanted to work with in the future. The actress mentioned the late actor Irrfan Khan while answering the question.

Banita Sandhu calls Irrfan 'the greatest actor' in Hindi film industry

"My answer always used to be Irrfan Khan Khan cause I really think he is the greatest actor we have had in our industry. I think Irrfan Sir has such a special place in my heart," Banita Sandhu said in the exclusive interview.

Referring to his acting in the 2013 film The Lunchbox, Banita said it was one of the best performances she'd seen worldwide.

"I don't know why, like I never got to meet him, but I just think his performance in The Lunchbox was one of the best I've seen worldwide, honestly. I think if I could have the opportunity to have worked with him, that would have made my career, so yeah, Irrfan Sir," she added.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer.

Banita Sandhu talks about working with October co-star Varun Dhawan

In the interview, Banita Sandhu also spoke about whether she would like to work with Varun Dhawan again in the future. She said, "I would love to, but Varun is booked and busy. He needs to schedule some time, and then we can make it work."

Banita Sandhu's work front

Apart from October, Sardar Udham Singh, and Bridgerton Season 3, Banita Sandhu has worked in the Tamil film Adithya Varma in 2019, along with the TV series Pandora. The October actress is now gearing up for Goodachari 2, or G2. The upcoming movie is a sequel to Goodachari, the Telugu film released in 2018. In March of this year, she started shooting for Goodachari in Bhuj, Gujarat.

