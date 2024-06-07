Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film shows its best trend in week 3; Netts Rs 1.23 crores

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri was a semi-hit at the box office, netting slightly under Rs 70 crores in India back in 2011. Over time, the movie developed a cult status for itself. Due to lack of significant new releases, Rockstar was released in select theatres across India. The initial response to the re-release was euphoric and consequently, the makers decided to release their film wider in week 3, so as to reach out to more prospective audiences. The wider release only made the Rockstar phenomenon greater.

Rockstar Netts Rs 1.23 Crores In Week 3 Of Re-Release In India; Total Stands At Rs 2.33 Crores After 21 Days

Rockstar, after netting Rs 1.10 crores in its first two weeks, netted around Rs 1.23 crores in its third week, to take the three week total to Rs 2.33 crores. The film has put up higher collections on the weekdays than the weekend; boasting of the kind of love that it recieves. Well over 2 lakh people have caught the Ranbir Kapoor starrer in theatres in its re-release over the first three weeks. That's not all as Rockstar has been continued to be showcased for the fourth consecutive week. If Rockstar happens to nett higher in its fourth week than the third, it will be a feat that movies in the future will find very difficult to replicate.

Rockstar Crosses Rs 70 Crores Nett In India And Rs 110 Crores Gross Worldwide

Rockstar's total India nett collections have crossed Rs 71 crores. The worldwide gross total of the Imtiaz Ali directorial now is around Rs 111.50 crores. The fourth week will positively give an idea about where the movie is headed in its full run.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Rockstar, In Its Re-Release, Are As Under

Day Nett India Collections 2 weeks Rs 1.10 crores 3rd Friday Rs 11 lakhs 3rd Saturday Rs 17 lakhs 3rd Sunday Rs 25 lakhs 3rd Monday Rs 16 lakhs 3rd Tuesday Rs 16 lakhs 3rd Wednesday Rs 18 lakhs 3rd Thursday Rs 20 lakhs Total Rs 2.33 crores nett in 21 days of re-release

Watch the Rockstar Trailer

About Rockstar

Janardhan has dreams of being a rockstar. He releases that every rockstar has one thing in common, and that is to suffer from a heartbreak or a tragedy, some time in their career. He tries to get his heart broken by Heer Kaur, the most eligible girl in the college campus. Little does Janardhan know that the heartbreak will lead him to a path of self-destruction.

Rockstar In Theatres

Rockstar plays at select theatres across India. Book your tickets for the movie now.

ALSO READ: Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film rocks theatres; Looks to match 1st 2 weeks' earnings in 3rd