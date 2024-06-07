Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film shows its best trend in week 3; Netts Rs 1.23 crores
Rockstar directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, is running successfully in theatres following its re-release. It goes into week 4 with strong momentum.
Rockstar collects an insane Rs 1.23 crores in its third week of re-release
Rockstar's re-release box office nett stands at Rs 2.33 crores
Rockstar continues to play at select theatres across India, in week 4
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri was a semi-hit at the box office, netting slightly under Rs 70 crores in India back in 2011. Over time, the movie developed a cult status for itself. Due to lack of significant new releases, Rockstar was released in select theatres across India. The initial response to the re-release was euphoric and consequently, the makers decided to release their film wider in week 3, so as to reach out to more prospective audiences. The wider release only made the Rockstar phenomenon greater.
Rockstar Netts Rs 1.23 Crores In Week 3 Of Re-Release In India; Total Stands At Rs 2.33 Crores After 21 Days
Rockstar, after netting Rs 1.10 crores in its first two weeks, netted around Rs 1.23 crores in its third week, to take the three week total to Rs 2.33 crores. The film has put up higher collections on the weekdays than the weekend; boasting of the kind of love that it recieves. Well over 2 lakh people have caught the Ranbir Kapoor starrer in theatres in its re-release over the first three weeks. That's not all as Rockstar has been continued to be showcased for the fourth consecutive week. If Rockstar happens to nett higher in its fourth week than the third, it will be a feat that movies in the future will find very difficult to replicate.
Rockstar Crosses Rs 70 Crores Nett In India And Rs 110 Crores Gross Worldwide
Rockstar's total India nett collections have crossed Rs 71 crores. The worldwide gross total of the Imtiaz Ali directorial now is around Rs 111.50 crores. The fourth week will positively give an idea about where the movie is headed in its full run.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Rockstar, In Its Re-Release, Are As Under
|Day
|Nett India Collections
|2 weeks
|Rs 1.10 crores
|3rd Friday
|Rs 11 lakhs
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 17 lakhs
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 25 lakhs
|3rd Monday
|Rs 16 lakhs
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs 16 lakhs
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs 18 lakhs
|3rd Thursday
|Rs 20 lakhs
|Total
|Rs 2.33 crores nett in 21 days of re-release
About Rockstar
Janardhan has dreams of being a rockstar. He releases that every rockstar has one thing in common, and that is to suffer from a heartbreak or a tragedy, some time in their career. He tries to get his heart broken by Heer Kaur, the most eligible girl in the college campus. Little does Janardhan know that the heartbreak will lead him to a path of self-destruction.
