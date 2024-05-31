EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor respectfully part ways; relationship has run its course, sources say

Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had been in a long, warm, and beautiful relationship for years that won over everyone’s respect and love. They became an example of how love could stand against all odds and win people’s hearts.

Unfortunately, multiple sources have confirmed to us that the beloved couple have chosen to part ways by respectfully decoupling. Sources inform Pinkvilla that their relationship has run its course and that they will deal with this situation in an extremely dignified manner.

A source shares, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The source further adds, "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time."

Arjun and Malaika’s relationship rumors began back in 2018 when they made a joint appearance at a fashion show event. Eventually, on Malaika’s 45th birthday, they confirmed their union on social media. Post making it official, they even started spending time with each other’s families. During Arjun’s Koffee With Karan appearance, too, he spoke in detail about his love life and his plans to take their relationship to the next level.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen playing the antagonist turn in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again and follow it up with the comic caper, No Entry 2 with Anees Bazmee. The comic caper features him alongwith Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Malaika on the other hand is multitasking with endorsements and reality shows. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

