Over the last 14 years, Rani Mukerji has made a mark for herself by successfully spearheading films like No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani, Hitchki, Mardaani 2, and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway among others. With a career spanning over 25 years, the actress has transitioned himself to doing films across genres and in today’s time is among the most respected names of Indian Cinema. There has been a constant buzz around what next for Rani after the 2023 release, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji in talks with Shonali Bose

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rani Mukerji is in advance talks to lock her next and it will be directed by Shonali Bose. “Rani Mukerji has been reading several scripts over the last 2 years and the one which has connected the best with her is Shonali Bose’s next. It’s an endearing family drama, and the makers are looking to take the film on floors from September 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rani Mukerji aims to start Shonali Bose film from September

The pre-production is currently underway. “Junglee is looking to cast a big A-List actor as the leading man of the film. Joining Rani and the leading man will be a big ensemble and the casting is currently in-progress. More details on the film will be locked shortly,” the source added. The film will be produced by Junglee, known for feature films like Talvar, Raazi, and Badhai Ho among others. The makers plan to shoot the film from September until the end of 2024 and bring it on the big screen in 2025. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

After wrapping up the shoot for this yet untitled Shonali Bose directorial, Rani Mukerji is expected to do Mardaani 3 for Yash Raj Films. The third installment of the successful Mardaani franchise is currently in the scripting stage. Shonali Bose is best known for directing critically acclaimed films like Amu, Margarita With A Straw and Sky Is Pink. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Past Blast: When Sandeep Reddy Vanga planned a Kabir Singh and Animal crossover that almost happened…