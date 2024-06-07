Tamil film Garudan had an impressive first week at the box office. In its first week, the film starring Soori, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan grossed Rs. 28.50 crore approx in India. The film collected well during the weekdays. The Monday hold was superb, though the next two days saw some drop and then stabilised on the last day week.

Almost all of the film’s collection came from the home state of Tamil Nadu, where the film grossed Rs. 26 crore in seven days. The first-week numbers are the fourth highest in the state this year, just behind Ayalaan, Captain Miller and Aranmanai 4. The top two films, Ayalaan and Captain Miller, benefited from the Pongal holidays during the weekdays, once the holiday effect wore off i.e. on the final day of the week, Garudan moved ahead of them. Without the holiday advantage, Garudan likely would have had a higher first-week gross than those two films.

Garudan is already a HIT film, the second-week hold will determine how big of HIT it can be. The weekdays have provided a strong base for the film for the second week.

The box office collections of Garduan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 4.25 crore

Saturday - Rs. 5.65 crore

Sunday - Rs. 7.35 crore

Monday - Rs. 3.50 crore

Tuesday - Rs. 3 crore

Wednesday - Rs. 2.50 crore

Thursday - Rs. 2.25 crore

Total - Rs. 28.50 crore

About Garudan Movie

Garudan is an Indian Tamil action thriller film written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. The film is produced by Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar's Lark Studios. It stars Soori, M. Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles and Roshini Haripriyan, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Samuthirakani and Mime Gopi in supporting roles. The film follows a trusted confidante of two childhood friends, whose loyalty becomes changed by dynamic into betrayal and survival.

