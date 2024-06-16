Lee Seung Gi says ‘leave family alone’ following father-in-law and Lee Da In’s father’s stock manipulation case's guilty verdict

Lee Seung Gi, the renowned South Korean actor once again returned to headlines after his wife Lee Da In’s father’s court case was reopened.

After the court gave its verdict today overturning the previous decision to guilty the actor released a short statement shortly after that, asking people to ‘leave (his) family alone)’.

Lee Seung Gi says to ‘leave family alone’ in a new statement released shortly after Lee Da In’s father’s stock manipulation case’s guilty verdict

On June 16 KST, the Supreme Court of South Korea overturned the old ruling in Lee Seung Gi’s father-in-law’s (Lee Da In’s father) stock manipulation case. Not long after the verdict was made public, Lee Seung Gi’s agency Big Planet Made Entertainment released an official statement related to the same.

Lee Seung Gi’s statement that was released through his agency began by asking ‘We sincerely ask you to leave the family alone’. The agency added that the actor is currently doing his best to fulfill his duties as a husband, father, head of the family, and son-in-law.

The statement also said that the actor’s mother and father-in-law are now grandparents. The statement further clarified that the scandal related to Lee Da In’s father happened before he married her and it is something that needs to be resolved by the family members themselves.

The agency added that they are reiterating this to tell everyone that strict legal actions will be taken against fake news or malicious comments against Lee Seung Gi or his family.

Lee Seung Gi’s marriage to Lee Da In has always been under scrutiny by many fans as the actress’ family has been related to a major stock manipulation scandal earning the fans’ distrust.

Know more about Lee Seung Gi

Lee Seung Gi is a well-known actor and singer who has created a big name for himself in the South Korean industry. He is known for his major hit K-dramas like Mouse, Vagabond, A Korean Odyssey, Gu Family Book, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, and The Law Cafe.

Lee Seung Gi launched his own production company Human Made on June 1, 2021, soon after his falling out with his past agency Hook Entertainment.

